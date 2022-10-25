May God Save Us From Economists

The Economicist ascendancy helped identify priorities and impose order on the expanding postwar federal government, injecting a welcome dose of rigor. But it also encouraged a retreat from activist government, one that started to firm up under President Jimmy Carter and then snowballed under President Ronald Reagan.

The Economicist ascendancy helped identify priorities and impose order on the expanding postwar federal government, injecting a welcome dose of rigor. But it also encouraged a retreat from activist government, one that started to firm up under President Jimmy Carter and then snowballed under President Ronald Reagan. The Economism of Republican administrations, influenced by “freshwater” economists like the University of Chicago’s Milton Friedman, was much more conservative than the Economism of Democratic administrations, influenced by “saltwater” economists like the Brookings Institution’s Charles Schultze. But both schools were conservative in their preference for market solutions, their bias against “command and control” regulation, and their distrust of the sort of bold government experimentation that characterized the New Deal. After the 2008 housing crash, Economism lost much of its luster in the academic world, and under President Joe Biden we may be seeing tentative signs (in, for example, this year’s Inflation Reduction Act) that congressional Democrats feel less beholden to Economicist dogma. But to make a clean break, Democrats need to understand how Economism conquered Washington, and how the reduction of noneconomic policy choices to mathematical models and formulas wreaked havoc on many efforts to address the country’s most urgent problems.

Economists first flocked to Washington in large numbers in the 1930s to help President Franklin Roosevelt manage the Great Depression and implement the New Deal. By 1938, the federal government employed about 5,000 economists, most of them in Washington, according to a 1985 lecture (“The Washington Economics Industry”) delivered by the late economist Herbert Stein. Stein, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, had been one of those 5,000. Forty-two years later, Stein reported, the number of economists in the federal government had more than tripled, to 16,000.

Stein identified the watershed as World War II, when economists branched out into defense policy. “It has been said that the last war was the chemist’s war and that this one is the physicist’s,” Paul Samuelson observed in The New Republic in 1944. “It might equally be said that this is an economist’s war.” Samuelson himself worked on complex engineering problems arising from the use on warships of a new technology called radar. John Kenneth Galbraith worked on the United States Strategic Bombing Survey, which concluded that aerial bombardment was much less effective than the military had supposed. Friedman worked (unsuccessfully) to develop an alloy for jet engines that wouldn’t melt at high temperatures. Out west in Santa Monica, the Rand Institute, created by the Air Force immediately after the war, assigned the question of how to fight future wars, including possible nuclear war, not to military experts with battlefield experience, but rather to economists ratiocinating by the Pacific.