The Great A.I. Hallucination

Ted: Yes. That is maybe a good use of these large language models, because they’re designed to generate text. They’re at least fit for that purpose.

Laura: Which is basically spam is what we’re saying. It would be funny if “what time is the Super Bowl” content just gets completely thrown into chaos by A.I. spilling out millions of different answers.

Alex: No one will know what time the Super Bowl is.

Laura: You have also written about, on a more philosophical level, why you think A.I. is not going to get smarter. Because one of the things that boosters for A.I. and tech are saying, “Well, if you look at the progress we’ve made in the last five years, it’s going to just keep getting better and better.” You’ve written about reasons why you are not convinced by that. Could you just talk us through a couple of them?

Ted: A lot of it has to do with a misconception of what intelligence even is. We have this idea of an I.Q. test where intelligence is reduced to a single number, but there’s a lot of debate about whether there is something that we can meaningfully call intelligence, which can be reduced to a single number. Even if we grant that for the sake of argument, it does not at all follow that someone can increase their own number. If you have an I.Q. of 160, that doesn’t mean that you can increase your I.Q. to 200.

Alex: You would think if it was following this rule that the smarter you are, it would follow this curve of ‘you should be able to get even smarter’. If you’re so smart, you should make yourself even smarter.

Ted: Again, it also depends on what you mean by smarter. Because you can acquire more information over time, but that’s an entirely different thing than being smarter. There’s this computer scientist named François Chollet, and he wrote a paper called “On the Measure of Intelligence.” In it, he draws this distinction between skills and intelligence. Skill is how well you perform a certain task. And intelligence is how rapidly you gain new skills. This formulation makes a lot of sense when applied to people. Most people can gain new skills. The people who improve their skills the fastest, that’s what we think of as intelligence. By this measure, computers are highly skilled because they perform very well at certain tasks, but they’re not at all intelligent. Have we created any program that can actually acquire new skills? Have we created any program that can learn chess and then learn to make you scrambled eggs? We don’t have a program that can acquire new skills in that way at all. It might be like a fundamental category error to think that a computer could make itself smarter.

Alex: It strikes me that long before we have to worry about super intelligent computers, we will have to worry about how much less intelligent computers will be used by people. You’ve written about this quite a lot.

Ted Chiang: Yeah. One of the things that I often say is that our fears of technology are best understood as fears of how capitalism will use technology against us. It’s not that A.I. wants to put us out of work; it’s that capital wants to put us out of work, and capital will use A.I. to do it. In a lot of ways it’s analogous to the way that capital managed to get workers resentful of overseas laborers because of job outsourcing. It’s not anyone in India who wants to take your job. It’s management who wants to replace you with someone cheaper. The same thing is true for A.I.

Laura: I also wonder if this whole narrative about the fear of super intelligent A.I. is really just a way of creating a myth that this stuff is really better than it is. To what extent do you think science fiction collaborates in some of those myths?

Ted: It’s a historical accident that we wound up using the phrase artificial intelligence to describe radically different things. We use that phrase to describe this hypothetical idea often found in science fiction stories of a machine that thinks, like HAL9000 in 2001. But we’ve also used that same phrase to describe what are essentially applied statistics programs. If we had come up with different phrases, maybe there wouldn’t be this confusion. This confusion works toward company’s advantage, because again it makes their product sound cooler.

Laura: It makes this thing sound like a big adventure, rather than something that’s halfway between boring and a basic labor relations problem.

Ted: Yes. The algorithm that determines whether a bank should give you a loan or not, that is not an exciting thing to talk about. But if you can say that we are consulting a superhuman intelligence, it’s like, “Well, alright—”

Alex: It’s much more exciting to imagine, I guess, SkyNet denying you a loan than a badly programmed algorithm.

Ted: Or even a well programmed algorithm.

Alex: A well programmed algorithm, which is used by people for bad ends.

Ted: Yeah.

Alex: All right Ted, thank you so, so much.

Ted Chiang: Thanks very much. I had fun. This was a good time.

Laura: Read Ted Chang’s article “ChatGPT Is a Blurry JPEG of The Web” at newyorker.com.

Laura: If artificial intelligence isn’t actually intelligent, what are these programs?

Alex: After the break, we’re talking to linguist Emily M. Bender, who says we’re thinking about A.I. in the wrong way.

Laura: Despite the apparent limits of A.I., the hype persists with some journalists claiming A.I. has “mastered language” and boosters promising it will replace lawyers and therapists. But what is it really doing and what isn’t it doing? We’re talking to Emily M. Bender. She’s a professor of linguistics at the University of Washington, and she’s taken a closer look at these claims and broken them down in her writing. Emily, welcome to the show.

Emily M. Bender: Thank you. I’m very happy to be here.

Laura: You responded, in fact, to a piece with the title “A.I. is Mastering Language.” What is A.I. companies telling us their technology can do?

Emily: It seems like they’re claiming they’ve made everything machines. The reason they’re doing that is that we use language in every domain of our lives. In the massive amounts of text on the internet, there’s language about every topic imaginable. If you have a text synthesis machine that’s trained on that big pile of data, you can get it to spit out plausible looking text on any topic imaginable. Then if you want to imagine that you’ve created or are about to create a robo-lawyer, a robo-therapist, a robo-poet, those claims are easy to make and maybe easy to fall for, but they’re false.

Laura: Earlier in the show, we’ve been talking about a variety of errors, basically in generative A.I. We keep saying, “Why does ChatGPT lie?” I can imagine that you have a problem with that. Why is that the wrong word to use?

Emily: It’s the wrong word because lie expresses a relationship to the truth. If a person lies, it’s because there’s something they believe to be true and they’re specifically dissembling or trying to dissuade someone from knowing that thing. What ChatGPT and the other large language models are doing is outputting sequences of words that are highly rated by humans as serving as an answer to what came last, and also that are plausible given their training data. Sometimes, that corresponds to, once we’ve interpreted it, a true statement about the world and sometimes it’s not. Rather than talking about it as lies or misinformation, I talk about synthetic text, I talk about noninformation, and both of those things are hugely problematic. They can pollute our information ecosystem, they can mislead people. To say that ChatGPT is lying is to attribute too much of a relationship to the content of what we interpret its output to mean.

Laura: Those two things you just mentioned, noninformation and synthetic texts, how will you describe those for someone who hasn’t encountered those terms before?

Emily: Synthetic text is text, right? It’s well-formed, let’s say English, but it’s synthetic because it was produced through an artificial process that is very different to the process that we use when we are writing or when we are speaking. Noninformation is a term that I use to highlight the fact that what’s come out of ChatGPT, as far as the algorithm is concerned, is only a sequence of letters. It only becomes information or misinformation or disinformation when a person interprets it.

Laura: I can imagine someone saying, “Well, isn’t that true of anything that you read? If I go on a website, I read The New York Times, I’m interpreting it and it really only has meaning once I start reading those words and comparing them to what I know about the world.” So how is the output of ChatGPT different from that?

Emily: As far as how we interact with it, not at all. As far as where it came from, entirely. The New York Times, so far as I know, unlike CNET, is not using a tech-synthesis machine to write its articles; those articles came about because some person had an intention to communicate and chose the words in order to do that communication. Then they sit there as just marks on the page or pixels on the screen until someone else comes and reads them, but in doing that we are performing intersubjectivity. We are imagining the mind of the person who wrote it. There’s a well-grounded reason for doing that inference, that the author of this New York Times piece did some investigative reporting. They talked to some people. They gathered some information. They’re presenting it this way. As I read the piece and I use that background information to make sense of it, that’s well grounded. In the case of ChatGPT, it’s not well grounded to do that inference.

Laura: You mentioned a moment ago, the idea of chatbot replacing, say, a therapist. And I find that really interesting, because if you’ve been to therapy, you are talking about experiences you’ve had. You could do that without a therapist being there, but that wouldn’t be a therapeutic relationship. It’s not just saying words and getting some words back, there is actually something else going on when two people talk to each other. It seems like a lot of that other stuff that happens around language is being completely excluded from this conversation about large language models.

Emily: Yeah, exactly. Language is about community, it’s about communication, it’s about joining intentions with other people. All of those things produce forms, but the form is not the experience. So in this New York Times magazine piece that Steven Johnson wrote, I think it was last year, he said something about how GPT-3 could write essays better than the average high school student. My reaction to that was, this entirely misses the point of writing essays in high school. It’s not that we have to keep the world’s supply of essays topped up. It’s about the experience of doing the writing. Just like we’re saying, in a therapeutic relationship, it’s about the experience of being heard by someone who’s sympathetic, and also someone who is skilled at figuring out what questions to ask next. The idea that you could just replace that with synthetic text is frightening, especially because many people who are in therapy are there because they are specifically vulnerable and in danger. You absolutely don’t want to throw a giant Magic 8 Ball in as their conversation partner there.

Alex: Right, which brings me to the intention behind this. What is ChatGPT meant to do?

Emily: Well, that’s a great question. Timnit Gebru, in a talk about what she calls the TESCREAL ideology bundle (there’s a bunch of ideologies like transhumanism and longtermism that are all connected with AGI), makes the point that AGI, artificial general intelligence, as an unscoped system. It doesn’t have a specific function. If you’re doing serious engineering as Timnit reminds us in that talk, you start by scoping the problem and saying, What’s this for? What are the dangers? How do I test that It is performing its function well and safely? And ChatGPT isn’t for anything in particular, and that makes it an incredibly shaky foundation for anything you might try to use it for.

Alex: Yeah, no, I can’t think of too many things that would be useful for, beyond just playing with it.

Emily: Yeah. These might be variants of playing with it, but you could imagine that some people like using it as a conversation partner in a language that they’re learning, you could imagine using it to have the dialogue with nonplayer characters in a video game be more varied and entertaining, you could imagine using it as a brainstorming partner as you’re trying to get started with a writing project of some kind. None of those are risk-free, because one of the things about large language models is that they will suck up and amplify all of the biases in the text.

Alex: For example, I’ve seen examples of people of ChatGPT assigning specific genders to specific jobs, which would be a bias it learned from the text it was trained on.

Emily: Yeah, exactly.

Laura: A question that we’ve been throwing around, too, is whether this disconnection from the truth is actually a bug in the technology or something that companies will use as a feature.

Emily: Arguably yes. I would wonder what the FTC would say about that. They’ve been coming out with some fantastic blog posts recently, putting the so-called A.I. companies on notice around truth and advertising, around the safety and reliability of their products.

Laura: I saw a great thread by one of these A.I. booster guys on Twitter who were listing all these potential uses for A.I., and one was like you could generate incredibly realistic photos of the food you’re selling. And yet there is actually a law about truth in advertising in food that you can’t generate the most delicious looking burger if that’s not the burger you sell. There are actually some regulations that already preclude the use of this technology.

Emily: Yeah. And health, including mental health, is one of them. There was a one of these boosters online who posted a video of apparently a large language model driven and then text-to-speech set up where this feminine sounding voice was introducing itself as a cognitive behavioral therapist and saying what CBT is, and then inviting the client to do a CBT session. And someone tagged me, so I saw it on Twitter and I was like, “Psychotherapists are a regulated workforce, like you actually have to be licensed.” So where is this guy? And I looked at his Twitter bio and it was Texas. I did a little Google search and I found the relevant board in the state of Texas and their link for reporting fraudulent claims. I replied with that. Bam, the tweet was gone.

Laura: So you’ve thought about the kinds of regulations that might be useful in this space. Is there something broader you would recommend beyond just referring to regulations that already exist in certain fields?

Emily: Yeah. Recently the FTC, the EEOC, the Department of Justice, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau came out with a joint statement saying, Hey, we regulate the activities of people in corporations, and the fact that those activities are being done via automation now doesn’t change that and doesn’t change our jurisdiction. So that’s great. I’m not a policymaker, so I can tell you the effects I would like to see. I can’t tell you how to go about making them happen.

Laura: What are some of those effects?

Emily: I would like to see transparency. I would like to see it be the case that you can always tell when you have encountered synthetic media text or image that you can always go back and find out about how the system was actually trained. Another one is recourse and I think a lot of the proposed regulations are heading in this direction. Certainly in Europe, maybe also in the U.S. Basically, if a decision is made about me through an automated means, I should be able to question it and find out why and talk to a person who would then consider whether it should be changed. The third thing is accountability. How would the world be different if OpenAI and Google and Microsoft were actually accountable for the output of the tech-synthesis machines? I’m guessing we wouldn’t have so much of them. Who would wanna be accountable for this random output?

Laura: Right. The timing of this kind of regulation feels really important. Based on what we’ve seen with social media regulation in that space where basically the whole thing exploded, regulators didn’t get there in time, and then social media companies basically said, “But everyone’s on social media now and you can’t just walk this back.”

Emily: On the other hand, we used to have leaded gasoline and we discovered that that was a problem, so regulations came in, it was phased out. We used to have CFCs creating problems for the ozone layer; we put in regulations and they’re gone. Just because things have been built around it doesn’t mean you can’t roll it back, but I think you’re right that the sooner the better. Another part of that narrative is the tech companies like to say, “Technology is moving so fast, the regulatory agencies can’t possibly keep up. You’re just going to have to deal.”

Laura: Because the technology is just moving on its own. No human, no humans involved, and moving it forward that quickly.

Emily: Yeah. So there’s that angle, but I think that it’s valuable to think in terms of not falling for that and basically saying, “No, regulation is about protecting rights, and those don’t change.” And that’s what the FCC and all are doing right now about saying, “No, we regulate the activities of corporations.” I think they said something like there’s no A.I. loophole here. This comes around to the terminology about A.I. There’s this wonderful rephrasing from Stefano Quintarelli, an Italian researcher, who suggested that we stop using the term A.I. and start using instead Systematic Approaches to Learning Algorithms and Machine Inferences, because the acronym of that is SALAMI.

Alex: See that is… I could get behind that.

Emily: So then if you ask a question, this is reading from his blog post still, “Will SALAMI have emotions? Can SALAMI acquire a “personality” similar to humans’?” you can see how absurd it is. But when we talk about artificial intelligence or machine cognition or any of these phrases, it makes it sound like it’s something that we could maybe one day assign accountability to. That’s dangerous, right? The accountability sits with the people who are making the things, who are making the decisions, not the automation.

Laura: I think also that a lot of these conversations about regulation have been derailed by people who are saying A.I. ethics is really important, but actually the questions that we are asking are: Will these things surpass humans and wield power over us?

Emily: There’s a whole lot of energy around what often gets called A.I. safety: How do we build these machines so that when we see the autonomy to them, they take good care of us? Those questions to me feel like an enormous distraction from the current urgent harms that are going on. So there’s the exploiting of labor practices behind today’s so-called A.I. systems. There’s all of the biases that then get pulled into these systems and reinforced, which cause problems. Automatic decision systems in the allocation of social benefits, for example, and there’s the way that recommendation systems can amplify harmful ideas, and this is the social media effect that you were referring to earlier. All of this is real existent current harm, but grappling with that harm means recognizing if you are a tech VC or a tech company CEO, etc., that you’ve caused some of that harm.

Alex: I do think, with a lot of this crowd, those sci-fi questions just serve to help ease whatever culpability these people might feel about their part in the problems facing us right now.

Emily: Exactly.

Laura: This idea that “well, this is an artificial mind” allows CEOs to tell a story about laying people off and replacing a skilled workforce with an inferior one, in many cases, that’s cheaper, because it sounds like I’m pushing my company to the future when actually, if it’s SALAMI, we’re using a crappy tool that doesn’t do stuff as well as humans. So my final question is: Does this stuff even have to improve that much if you have the hype around it to cause harm?

Emily: It’s absolutely causing harm in many ways right now. They don’t have to become sentient singularity machines to cause harm. But maybe it’s best not to talk about ChatGPT causing the harm, but rather the people deciding to use it in that way who are doing it.

Alex: Right. If a bad algorithm is responsible for you losing your job, it’s not because a super intelligent computer did it. It’s because someone chose to use a tool for that purpose.

Emily: Exactly. And they maybe got rewarded for it because, as you say, they are making it look like they’re taking their company into the future. I really hope that we get more and more people thinking about what’s the future that we actually want.

Laura: Thank you so much for talking to us.

Emily: My pleasure.

Alex: Emily M. Bender’s post, “On NY Times Magazine on AI: Resist the Urge to Be Impressed,” is available on Medium and as an audio paper on SoundCloud.

