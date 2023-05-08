The Best Safeguard Against Artificial Intelligence Is the Constitution

Naturally, Congress can override any such executive order. But unless and until it does, this is otherwise an inherent emergency power of the president, just as taking control of the Manhattan Project from private enterprise would have been. Nor is such action the kind of outright nationalization that the U.S. Supreme Court barred when President Harry Truman seized the steel industry during the Korean War. In that case, Youngstown Sheet and Tube v. Sawyer, the Court held that even in times of war, the war power did not justify the seizure of a private industry without the approval of Congress. But the steel industry was making steel: not developing a potential threat to the existence of the state. This is not a taking of private property subject to the Fifth Amendment, but rather a collection of intelligence. And while it is no doubt a coercive intrusion, it is nevertheless one that leaves ownership of the enterprise in private hands, while curbing its ability to develop a god-like A.I. with—even inadvertently—the ability to achieve the same powers as the president in the matters of peace and war. This is a reasonable proposition. The fact of the matter is that under the Defense Production Act, the president has the power to conscript or require for government use as a necessary “supply” any kind of product, including technology, that may have a military application.

It is true enough that the United States by itself cannot control the development of god-like A.I. But if the president does take the actions set out here, it is likely that the European Union, which is similarly aware of the risks and already developing a framework for A.I. regulation, would follow suit. As some on the right in this country complain, the U.S. depends more than ever on the EU for global rules on antitrust and other regulation that checks corporate power here. As for Russia, thanks to the war in Ukraine, it may now have lost the personnel and capacity to take any lead in A.I. And while China remains at arm’s length from the rest of the international community, whatever A.I. research China will be involved in will be under the thumb of a state dictatorship with powerful incentives to keep it under some kind of control; a rare silver lining of despotism.

God-like A.I. may be years away; so, in 1939, was an atomic bomb. But by 1945 the U.S. had dropped two of them on civilian populations. In the case of A.I., it is already 1939, as the president has already received warning from prominent scientists. Even if the Supreme Court were to declare illegal this use of the war power, there is the option, in a true emergency, to ignore the Court’s decision. In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln defied Chief Justice Taney’s order that prohibited him from suspending habeas corpus clauses in the Constitution without the approval of Congress. Lincoln said: “Would not the oath be broken if the government be overthrown when it was believed that disregarding the single law would tend to preserve it?” The president is still charged with the duty of protecting the government, and—it may turn out—the very existence of any government under our control.