Greg Casar Charts a Lonely Progressive Path in Texas

It’s a wisdom gained from experience. As council member, Casar worked with progressive activists to decriminalize public camping in 2019, a step he acknowledges couldn’t supplant the need for more resources to combat the city’s homelessness crisis. In 2020, he pushed to cut and redistribute police funding more following national protests over the murder of George Floyd and the police killing of Mike Ramos, an unarmed man in Austin. In both cases, Casar became a lightning rod for statewide Republicans and drew criticism from some locals. Cleo Petricek, co-founder of Save Austin Now, or SAN, a Republican-allied, pro-police PAC that pushed to reinstate the camping ban, argued that “the [Democratic Socialists of America] has infiltrated local politics,” and that Casar backed ideas that many Democrats don’t support. In 2021, Austinites voted overwhelmingly to reinstate the camping ban. And after the state legislature approved measures to discourage urban counties and cities from slashing police funding, the City Council approved a record high police budget. Later in 2021, Austinites soundly rejected a SAN proposition to expand police hiring.

Casar seems to view those experiences in part as a lesson in persuasion—how not to allow fearmongering to overtake the discourse around complex issues. When Casar ran for Congress last year, his opponents hammered him over homelessness and policing. (A mailer for one of his Democratic primary rivals, Eddie Rodriguez, featured Casar’s face and a tent on a sidewalk.) “I think the vast majority of the city wants to see positive solutions,” Casar told me. “If you’d gone and looked at my Twitter mentions, you’d think I’d lose the election four to one.” Instead, he overwhelmingly prevailed in his primary and won the general election by over 45 points.

To be clear, Casar’s congressional district, which was vacated after longtime Democratic Representative Lloyd Doggett ran in a newly created district in west Austin, does not reflect voting patterns across the state of Texas. Even among Texas Democrats, the “move in a more liberal direction collectively is much more recent, and less thorough,” said James Henson, the director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin. TPP’s data suggests significantly more self-identified moderates remain in the state’s Democratic Party than in the Republican one. “The only way that Casar can really change things in Texas is via federal policy,” said Mark P. Jones, a political science professor at Rice University. “His positions are sufficiently to the left that he could never hope to, at least during the next decade, run for state office and win.”