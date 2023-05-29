Greg Casar Charts a Lonely Progressive Path in Texas

Democrats did manage to fend off a much-publicized effort by the GOP to win over Latino voters in 2022: Republicans, despite their advances, lost two out of three targeted districts in South Texas. But the state Democratic Party needs an overhaul, with better infrastructure and more investment from national donors, said Nick Rathod, who managed O’Rourke’s gubernatorial campaign, so “someone like a Greg Casar can come in and actually have a fighting shot at winning statewide.” Still, Rathod added, “I think the sky’s the limit for Greg.”

Casar is used to navigating the political terrain in a state where Republicans are inclined to portray even moderate Democrats as too far left. As an Austin City Council member, he fought for high-profile and contentious reforms on policing and homelessness; he also faced some intense pushback to those reforms. Political experts say there’s no current path for him statewide. But in his new role, Casar views that challenge from a different perspective: Rather than trying to adapt his views to the average voter, he wants to find places where he can bring more Texans onboard. He presents a model for how a progressive might organize outside of entrenched conservative leadership.

“When I was a City Council member, so much of my job was to defend my constituents from the worst attacks from the legislature,” Casar told me of his majority-Hispanic council district in north-central Austin. “I could do that while being myself no matter what.” The morning of the union event, we sat at a coffee shop downtown two blocks from Google’s shiny Austin office, where a couple of days earlier Casar had marched in solidarity with striking YouTube Music contractors. That was Casar being himself. So was the time he was arrested with over a dozen other protesters occupying part of Abbott’s office over an anti-sanctuary cities bill. And so was his March onstage appearance (in a Working Family Parties t-shirt) at the campus dive bar Hole in the Wall in support of bands protesting low pay at SXSW, Austin’s music festival-turned-tech bro Lollapalooza.