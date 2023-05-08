Putin Can’t Afford to Lose in Ukraine—but He Can’t Afford to Win, Either

Think of it from Moscow’s point of view: There’s the cost of rebuilding Ukraine, the cost of military occupation sufficient to contain whatever underground resistance continues, and the cost of reabsorbing a population considerably poorer than its own. From an economic point of view, losing the war to Ukraine is by far the better option. Winning it would put Russia in the same unhappy position as Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom at the end of Mel Brooks’s The Producers, when their painstakingly self-sabotaged Broadway flop becomes an accidental hit and bankrupts them.

Against this background, we learned last week that Russia’s economy contracted 2.2 percent during the first quarter of 2023, according to official government statistics. That number isn’t good, and probably it understates the trouble. Writing in Foreign Policy in mid-March, Agathe Demarais, global forecasting director at the Economist Intelligence Unit, warned that “Russia has made statistics a central part of its information war” to minimize the impact of Western sanctions and that we’d be saps to trust them. Writing in The Wall Street Journal in September 2022, Josh Zumbrun reported much the same thing. The quality of information coming out of Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service, or Rosstat, “is falling off a cliff,” Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Washington-based Institute of International Finance, a trade group for the financial services industry, told Zumbrun.

When I sense that somebody’s trying to sell me a bill of goods, I often turn to The Wall Street Journal. I worked in the Journal’s Washington bureau for the first half of the 1990s, and can second Robert Kuttner’s opinion (expressed in The New Republic, April 1984) that it is “America’s premier national daily,” superior to The New York Times and The Washington Post in depth if not in breadth. That the paper slipped only slightly after Rupert Murdoch bought it in 2007 is, I think, a minor miracle, and a tribute to the news staff’s baked-in culture of excellence. (The editorial page is another matter.)