Trump’s DOJ Seems Awfully Nervous About the Tariff Lawsuits

These investments are still not relevant to the court’s decision-making process in this case because they aren’t revenue derived from the tariffs in question. Courts are not obligated to indulge in the creative accounting that the administration is using to justify its own policies to the public. The EU’s own fact sheet on the deal also says that the $750 billion is for “replacing Russian gas and oil on the EU market,” meaning that it likely would have happened anyway. And that $600 billion investment? “EU companies have expressed interest in investing” that money in the United States over the next few years, which is about as speculative as it gets. The EU itself said that the “political agreement” it reached with Trump is “is not legally binding”—a downside of not using the “other tariff authorities” that Sauer derided.

Sauer went on to frame the overall situation in stark terms. “There is no substitute for the tariffs and deals that President Trump has made,” he told the court. “One year ago, the United States was a dead country, and now, because of the trillions of dollars being paid by countries that have so badly abused us, America is a strong, financially viable, and respected country again. If the United States were forced to pay back the trillions of dollars committed to us, America could go from strength to failure the moment such an incorrect decision took effect.”

This is not a legal argument. What Sauer appears to be suggesting is that the court would be responsible for any negative economic consequences that should befall the country if it rules against the tariffs’ legality. That is doubtful on the merits. Most indicators suggest that the country is heading for a recession thanks to the uncertainty and higher costs from Trump’s tariffs, and the major stock indices fell by more than 10 percent when he announced the “Liberation Day” tariffs in April. If anything, the markets would experience a modest boom if Trump’s tariffs could no longer be collected.