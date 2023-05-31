Joe Biden Won the Debt Ceiling Negotiation but Lost the War

The good news about the agreement on the debt ceiling President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy struck is that it’s probably the best deal Democrats could have gotten. Biden can sell his party on the fact that the deal falls far short of the draconian demands made by the GOP’s right flank—who had previously been running the show and are now incensed at being left behind. Democrats had spent much of the debt negotiations on their back foot; now Republicans are in disarray. Similarly, Biden can once again sell voters on the fact that he’s a sober dealmaker committed to keeping the government functioning, not the fire-breathing ideologue or doddering vegetable that Republicans typically portray him as. There’s not much to celebrate in this deal, but Biden can pitch it to both skeptical members of his party and the public as a necessary compromise: Once negotiations with McCarthy began, this was probably the best deal he could have struck.

The bad news is that he made a deal at all. Everything that’s good about this deal, provided it passes, occurs in the short term: The government doesn’t default; the United States only suffers minor reputational harm. Generally speaking, avoiding apocalypse—and default could have caused something close to that—is a good thing. But by negotiating with McCarthy, Biden legitimized what were effectively terrorist tactics and dramatically increased the likelihood of an apocalyptic event in the near future. Republicans can and will continue to hold the debt ceiling hostage; the expectation, thanks to Biden’s willingness to engage, is that concessions will follow—or else the U.S. defaults.

