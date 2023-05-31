How to Stop Neo-Nazis From Crashing Pride Month

As seen in Livingston and Bozeman, effective community defense can require tracking known neo-Nazis groups outside the state. The Stumptown Research Collective, “an antifascist, antiracist, pro-LGBTQIA+ collective of researchers” have been tracking a number of neo-Nazis in the region, some with histories of violence widely known to law enforcement, and who also appear to continue to still be recruiting. One of them is a neo-Nazi who was convicted in 2016 of a hate crime for stabbing an interracial couple outside a bar in Olympia, Washington after he saw them kiss, and who founded a group called the Evergreen Active Club this year. Such groups, reported David Niewert for Daily Kos, “are not just fight clubs: They are also fascist gangs who indoctrinate members into neo-Nazi ideology.” In addition to White Lives Matter, who have similarly been recruiting in Montana and Idaho, Evergreen Active Club members were also part of the mobilizations in both Livingston and Bozeman on May 20, according to Stumptown Research Collective. WLM groups and “active clubs” have been involved in a number of white supremacist mobilizations in several other states this year, ACLED has reported, including Portland, Oregon and East Palestine, Ohio.

Though the number of queer and trans community events these groups target may be growing, and though these groups are using threats on Pride events as recruitment tactic, it is unclear that these groups have significantly increased in size. For example, when the group Patriot Front—formed in the wake of the deadly “Unite the Right” events in Charlottesville, Virginia—had its leaked chats published by Unicorn Riot, a non-profit media organization who often closely report on the far right, the chats revealed Patriot Front’s issues with retaining members over time, along with inadequate security practices, due to a centralized communications platform that also made it easy for sources to access gigabytes of raw videos and photos of Patriot Front events and audio recordings of their meetings. In Montana, where some leaders of neo-Nazi groups are apparently obsessed with documenting and posting their “masculine” activities, as Stumptown Research Collective has aggregated, the consistent posting to social media also makes them easier to find and track.

Although these groups are deliberately targeting marginalized communities, and are doing so with the threat of violence, it also does not take much, sometimes, to push these groups to retreat. And knowing that these neo-Nazis intend to show up during Pride month, activists hope that their celebratory counter-demonstrations and diversion measures may be enough to deter, humiliate, and push them out, one town at a time. “Pride is our sanctuary. Pride is our protest. Pride is our continuous source of joy,” Montana Representative Zooey Zephyr said on Twitter, responding to the sight of the dance party that erupted around the neo-Nazis in Boseman. “And we will not let hatred take that joy away.”