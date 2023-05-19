Christian Nationalism Has Prevailed in Texas. Trans Teens Will Suffer.

On May 2, a staffer with Equality Texas, a statewide LGBTQ+ advocacy group, was cited for criminal trespass, banned from the Capitol for one year, and escorted off the grounds by Texas Department of Public Safety officers, or DPS, after releasing a banner that read, “Let Trans Kids Grow Up.” Later that day, when advocates in the House gallery unfurled their own banners and chants of support ensued, DPS cleared the gallery on orders from House Speaker Dade Phelan. “The troopers began pushing them away from the Chamber, yelling at them to get out,” recounted Equality Texas CEO Ricardo Martinez in an email message to supporters. “DPS officers continued to shove, yell, and harass our community while pushing them towards the exit,” Martinez continued. “Anti-LGBTQ+ protestors created a prayer circle while the community was being removed and lifted their hands to ‘pray over them.’”

In the midst of this, state police officers moved in to violently arrest Adri Pérez, organizing director of Texas Freedom Network. “I was there with Adri,” Gonzales said. So was her husband, Frank, she said, “and there was a very, very obvious juxtaposition between a trans, brown, nonbinary person getting brutally arrested and my cis, brown husband, like hands up, pushing cops, yelling, trying to get to Adri, and did not get arrested.”

State Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a statement claiming that charges against Pérez were dropped by Travis County District Attorney José Garza, a progressive Democrat, which was incorrect: the district attorney’s office had no involvement in the case. Paxton also misgendered Pérez, and said if they were not prosecuted, this signaled to law enforcement that “violence” against police “will not be punished as long as an assailant shares Garza’s extremist political views.” In an echo of Montana activists fighting anti-trans laws being painted by Republican legislators as inciting “insurrection,” Paxton accused Pérez of “indifference to political violence.”