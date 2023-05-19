Christian Nationalism Has Prevailed in Texas. Trans Teens Will Suffer.

2023 is now looking like a turning point in this fight: Senate Bill 14, the health care ban that passed this week, is not the only anti-trans bill that the Texas legislature might pass this year, but rather “a key proposal among a slate of GOP bills that would restrict the rights and representation of LGBTQ Texans this session, amid a growing acceptance of Christian nationalism on the right,” as The Texas Tribune reported, with an acknowledgment of the Christian nationalist drive behind this campaign that was rarer to see from news outlets in years past. As investigative journalist Sarah Posner has revealed, groups such as the Family Policy Alliance, the lobbying arm of the Christian right group Focus on the Family, have been convening and training “far-right members of state legislatures around the country.” FPA’s Statesman Academy, Posner reported, “elevates the profiles of these legislators and helps them promote legislation rooted in baseless distortions of science and medicine, particularly with regard to reproductive and trans rights.” Alumni have gone on to sponsor or co-sponsor anti-trans legislation, like Arkansas Republican Robin Lundstrum, who introduced the state’s ban on gender-affirming care (currently blocked by courts), and who travels to other state legislatures to promote copycat bills.

S.B. 14 is not much different from what we have seen in other states: In blocking access to treatment, it means trans minors will face either forcible detransition or will have to travel out of state to get care (if they can), or obtain treatment outside the formal health care system. Getting care in the state was already difficult, with providers and clinics facing harassment, political pressure, and legal threats from major Republican donors and elected officials, and some closing altogether. When Governor Abbott signs S.B. 14, the ACLU, ACLU Texas, Lambda Legal, and the Transgender Law Center have already pledged to challenge the ban in court.

More than 50 anti-trans bills have been introduced in the Texas state legislature this session, breaking a record. In a shift from years past, even drag shows and public libraries are now being targeted for being welcoming to queer and trans communities. Florida-style “Don’t Say Gay” provisions are being considered in a state education bill. In one key difference from 2021, multiple Democratic state lawmakers voted to pass the health care ban, like Representative Shawn Thierry. Representing a majority-Democrat district including Houston—she got 87 percent of the vote in 2020, and ran unopposed in 2022—she ran as a supporter of LGBTQ rights. Thierry joined 10 of her Democratic colleagues in the House voting in favor of S.B. 15, a bill excluding trans college athletes. An area Democratic Club voted this week to censure Thierry.