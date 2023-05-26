Why It Matters If The U.S. Credit Rating Is Downgraded—Again

While undoubtedly serious, interpreting credit ratings can be a bit esoteric, so let’s take a minute to roll through the basics. A credit rating is an assessment of creditworthiness—that is, the likelihood that a borrower will default on their debts, and their worthiness of receiving new credit. On an individual level, credit ratings are scored on a numerical scale by credit bureaus like Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

On an institutional and sovereign level, credit ratings are typically issued on a letter-based scale from AAA to D, and are determined by agencies paid by the organizations and entities they are rating. Three agencies control 95 percent of the market: S&P, Fitch, and Moody’s. A sovereign credit rating is an assessment of a country’s creditworthiness, indicating the level of risk associated with lending to a certain nation. (While the ratings agencies are often viewed as near-infallible oracles, they are not without some controversy, and many believe they played a role in the 2008 economic collapse.)

Still with me? Now, let’s review why sovereign credit ratings are important: A strong rating makes investments in a country’s government bonds more likely, and keeps interest rates lower. As I’ve written before, U.S. debt is considered to be a safe asset, meaning that Treasury securities are generally traded at a premium with lower interest rates. Previous debt ceiling showdowns have seen increases in interest rates, most recently in 2021, but also in 2011, 2013 and 2017. The higher interest rates resulting from the 2011 and 2013 debt ceiling crises bumped borrowing costs by hundreds of millions of dollars.