Trans People’s Free Speech Is Being Suppressed in America Right Now. Does Anyone Care?

The event was not drag. It was a presentation on the history of trans and two-spirit people being given as part of Pride month. The speaker, Adria Jawort, was not presenting obscene material. She was not dressing or acting in a way meant to titillate. She was going to give a history lesson in a public library, and the government effectively said, “No, it is illegal for that person to do so because they are trans and dressing in a manner consistent with their gender identity, even if the way they dress is legal for other individuals.”

In other words, if a cisgender (non-transgender) person presented that same material, it would be legal. But for a transgender person to present it, they would have to detransition (i.e., erase themselves). When the government tells a class of people that they cannot speak in public and cannot express themselves in a way that everyone else can (with clothing that is perfectly acceptable in public for everyone else), this is a clear violation of the First Amendment. And yet there’s nary a peep from the people who promised to march with trans people or defend freedom of speech to the death, because they cared first and foremost about ensuring that they retained their own commercial platforms, while painting trans people as the villains.

On a broader level, the propagation of “Don’t Say Gay” laws has led to the government deputizing right-wing busybodies to challenge and eliminate any reference to LGBT people in schools. We’ve all seen the empty shelves in Florida and the teacher who is under investigation by the Florida Department of Education because she showed her class a P.G.-rated Disney movie. Never mind that every student in the class had received permission from their parents and it was connected to the curriculum: It showed a gay character, and that was enough.