Florida Judge Blocks Extreme Anti-Trans Law: “Gender Identity Is Real”

While the injunction only applies to the immediate plaintiffs in the suit, legal principle would prevent the law from being applied to other people, legal expert Alejandra Caraballo explained. The injunction should also ensure adults can access care, although Florida may argue otherwise because the plaintiffs are all minors.

It is unclear, however, whether Hinkle’s injunction blocks the most chilling part of the law. The measure would allow the state to take custody of a child if they were being “subjected to or threatened with” gender-affirming care, which was categorized as a form of “physical harm.” The ruling does not explicitly mention this provision, though it does say that the ban on gender-affirming care is “not rationally related to a legitimate state interest.” The decision also notes that parental rights cannot only exist for some.

In his 44-page ruling, Hinkle systematically dismantled all arguments that had been made in favor of the law, starting with the fact that “gender identity is real” and trans people do not choose to identify a certain way. That is who they are.