The Convenient Omissions in Arnold

Schwarzenegger talks about running for governor the same way he talks about becoming Mr. Universe or Conan the Barbarian: Everyone told him it couldn’t be done, but he had a vision of success and he followed through.

Much of this is recounted firsthand by a 75-year-old Schwarzenegger in an interview at his sprawling mountain retreat in Sun Valley, Idaho, which he describes as representing American grandiosity in an Austrian-esque landscape—an unsubtle metaphor for himself. Schwarzenegger is constantly making little comments like this to assure us that he’s aware of how ridiculous he is. Several times throughout the series, Schwarzenegger uses the term “schmäh,” an Austrian-German idiom he translates as “bullshit,” to describe his efforts at self-promotion at each stage of his career. The famous scene in his breakout 1977 bodybuilding documentary, Pumping Iron, where he compares the titular activity to “having sex with a woman and coming”? That was schmäh, he now says. Driving a Hummer and smoking a cigar to look like a “stud”: schmäh. Schmäh is how a guy with a thick accent, a superhuman physique, and no money or connections hustled his way to becoming one of the biggest stars in the world. Schmäh is using steroids to achieve that superhuman physique—everyone was doing it, apparently. Schmäh explains his morbid Reagan-era arms race with Sylvester Stallone, his rival for ultimate cinematic action hero—in hindsight, they both say, each of them was trying to outdo the other’s previous body count in blockbuster after blockbuster. Schmäh is telling Special Olympics founder Eunice Shriver, née Kennedy, that her daughter Maria has “a great ass” with enough brazen conviction to marry into America’s greatest political dynasty. Schmäh is an Austrian word for an American ethos, and no one is prouder to be an American than Schwarzenegger.

Indeed, “American” is the title of the third episode, the one covering Schwarzenegger’s political career. It’s a telling choice, because it casts Schwarzenegger’s governorship of the most populous state in the country less as a political project with specific material consequences and more as the capstone of a very ambitious immigrant’s career. Schwarzenegger talks about running for governor the same way he talks about becoming Mr. Universe or Conan the Barbarian: Everyone told him it couldn’t be done, but he had a vision of success and he followed through. At least some of the millions of Californians who voted for him were voting less for his conservative agenda—which crashed and burned in his first term before he salvaged his governorship by pivoting to the center and working with Democrats in Sacramento—than for the aspirations he embodied by treating politics as the ultimate vanity project.

Twenty years after he was elected in an unprecedented successful recall effort against a sitting Democratic governor, it’s hard not to see Schwarzenegger’s campaign as foreshadowing something more sinister. Though Trump is rarely mentioned in the series, Schwarzenegger has been a vocal critic of the former and perhaps future president, whom he succeeded as host of The Celebrity Apprentice and who is also a global icon from the 1980s, a larger-than-life character, a proud bullshitter, an alleged serial groper, and a Republican with shallow and flexible ideological convictions. Schwarzenegger is clearly aware of these parallels, which may be why he goes to pains to establish that unlike Trump, he is patriotic, positive, earnest, loves his five kids (including Joseph Baena, his son with his former housekeeper, who is now a 25-year-old bodybuilder and appears to have a good relationship with his father), contributes to philanthropy, and definitely does not approve of the January 6 insurrection. Not all celebrity politicians are equally bad, in other words.