Going It Alone, With Help from Joni Mitchell

Feeling out the contours of their own unexpected lives, Key and Biggs both summon the lives and works of other creators for help.

Admitting that you can’t manage to get what you want is embarrassing. There have been times Key has pretended, to herself and to others, that she no longer wants romantic partnership, and times when she has minimized the pleasures of her single life, lest those pleasures seem pitiful or trivial. These pretenses and minimizations are part of what prompted her to write the book. “I’m motivated,” she tells us, “by how alone I have felt in this situation, how ashamed.” Mitchell’s album offers Key a kind of companionship as she examines her feelings about being single: to write sincerely about one’s desires, in dialogue with songs that are also undeniably sincere, and undeniably about desire, is to be less alone in those desires. Through music, Key often finds a way out of embarrassment and self-consciousness, and toward intimacy: She bonds with friends over particular songs or bands, plays the piano to them, and sings along to Blue alone and with others. (She also once sang the entirety of Jeff Buckley’s Grace—an album 51 minutes long—to a lover, “and didn’t feel embarrassed about having done so until years later.”)

The subtitle for each chapter in Arrangements in Blue is a lyric, chosen because of a question it raises for Key. “The bed’s too big, the frying pan’s too wide” (from “My Old Man,” the second track on Blue), a description of how the singer feels when her lover is out of town, asks Key to consider her experience of living alone—and to realize that she’s quite happy with her empty bed, which “never feels too big for me.” On the other hand, she longs for the intimacy of cooking, routinely, for and with someone else: More than romantic intensity, she feels the lack of romantic companionship. “Clean white linen and my fancy French cologne” (from “Carey,” Blue’s sixth track) makes her wonder about the relationship between self-love and love received from others. “Part of you pours out of me” (“A Case of You,” the ninth) leads her to reflect on the intertwining of her existence with those she loves platonically. And while friendship doesn’t take center stage in Arrangements in Blue, as it does in Ferrante’s and Heti’s novels, Key finds that her friends do provide aspects of the domestic companionship she hopes to share with a partner. She has a couple of friends who, “without my asking … take out the rubbish when they leave”; with another friend, now dead, she did often prepare “the fanfareless meals I imagine exist in cohabitation.” Reading Arrangements in Blue as someone who does cohabit with a romantic partner, and who lives far from most of her friends, I envied the dailiness of friendship in Key’s life, and the open-endedness and generosity of the parties, dinners, and pub hangouts she describes.

Arrangements in Blue examines how a single person—or any person—might replicate aspects of romantic partnership in their nonromantic relationships. But it also points out that the structure of society makes romantic partnership, for most people, the precondition for certain things not inherently related to romance. Homeownership, granted out of the reach of many couples, is even harder to access with only one income. Key describes watching, in her late twenties and early thirties, friend after friend buy a home either with money from parents or through combining resources with a partner. (For a long time, Key assumed she would never own property; the combination of a redundancy package, a government assistance program, and a few small and unexpected sums from relatives finally allowed her to buy a tiny apartment that she describes in gorgeous, loving detail.)