The End of Succession Is the End of an Era in TV

We can’t make anything of them, at least not yet. One of the defining features of these weekly dramas is their ability to whisk us away into a universe where even our most hyperbolic thoughts seem ordinary. I know I’ve said some questionable things about Mad Men in weekly coverage that I can’t take back, and I suspect some of the Succession derangement syndrome currently gripping the internet will mellow over time, as well. Jorge Cotte, way back in the show’s first season, suggested that its nauseating aesthetic was meant to produce a uniquely negative affective attachment to the show. “Digging into Succession is a purposely winding road with no outlet,” he wrote. “Succession means to make you conflicted and repulsed, guilty about your enjoyment, and gratified in discomfort.” This seemed right to me in 2019, and I think, in its best moments, this is precisely what the show does.

But as the seasons have rolled on, and we’ve left behind the shock of those initial alienation effects, even become attuned to its discombobulating style, I wonder how well it’s been able to sustain that negativity. And I wonder whether our estimations of this show in the moment will hold. In the ruins of a media landscape that produced so many great, paradigm-shifting works of television narrative, the insistence on Succession’s own capital-G Greatness is an insistence that this era is not, in fact, over. But the era is over. And whether you believe Succession to be great, detestable, or merely fine, it’s built around that end in a frustratingly ingenious way.

Creator Jesse Armstrong has built his show as a series of temptations to view it as something that it is not. Succession is not, for instance, Game of Thrones. Game of Thrones, for whatever else it was about, was a drama about succession. Whether it was about evading a collective existential threat (the white walkers were climate change, we know that, right?) or avoiding any number of different fascisms, the occupant of the Iron Throne was, in fact, a big deal. But Succession is not about succession. Not really. As the critic and editor Sam Adams succinctly tweeted, “the number of people still arguing about who is going to win Succession makes me wonder if one secret of the show’s success is that it allows people to love it without understanding it.” Rooting for, or even against, any of the particular players in this game is beside the point. Nobody wins, everybody loses; everybody is a loser. Or, perhaps, there is no winning or losing at the level of corporate leadership. Logan Roy spent three seasons hanging onto his company because none of his idiot children had the killer instinct or business acumen to keep it alive. And yet it shouldn’t go beyond our notice that Waystar-Royco’s been doing great since his death. Logan’s own vision of his romantic genius is an illusion. Money, as Kendall says in his eulogy, is life. And the money keeps moving no matter who sits in the corner office.