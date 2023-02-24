Ajay Banga Is a Weird Pick for a “Green” World Bank Head

The group’s work selling corporations carbon offsets—credits purchased to offset emissions with tree planting or forest protection efforts elsewhere—has been ensnared in a controversy over bad accounting, i.e., whether carbon credits sold actually correspond to emissions reductions. A report last November found that more than 90 percent of rainforest carbon-offset credits rubber-stamped by Verra—a third-party contractor Conservation International works with to verify its own offset offerings—are “phantom credits” that “do not represent genuine carbon reductions.”

Among the offset projects that did show positive results was a protected area twice the size of New York City in Peru, touted by Conservation International and Verra as a counterweight to critical reports about the value of offset schemes. A recent Guardian investigation found video evidence that several people have been displaced from their homes in the area by armed park authorities. Conservation International told the paper that it “takes the reports very seriously” and had assurances that “no homes that were inhabited had been cleared” and that “the community had been informed well ahead of time that the buildings were to come down.”

Banga, to be sure, has only tangential connections to this group. But the overall pattern of his interaction with the climate issue is clear, and shows what kind of climate action the White House seems to think is needed at the World Bank: getting the private sector doing something it can call green. While several Cabinet officials’ endorsements of Banga have included some variation on the word “transformative,” his watery lip service to cutting emissions is well in keeping with the World Bank’s track record. An analysis published last year by Oxfam found that the $17.2 billion in climate finance the bank reports having delivered in 2020 may be off by as much as $7 billion.