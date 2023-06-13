How Silvio Berlusconi Wrecked Italy—and, Sort of, America

Berlusconi had become a national celebrity in part because of his successful ownership of the soccer club A.C. Milan. The adoration of the fans, who would call him “Signor Presidente” while ignoring the politicians he brought to the stadium, lodged the idea that he might run for office. He constantly market-tested his popularity, and his polls told him he had better name recognition and favorability ratings than any politician on the scene in 1993, as he contemplated entering politics. In the world of state TV and the “two churches,” Italian television rarely televised soccer, often limiting it to showing the second half of one match per week. The “churches” were convinced that if matches were on TV, no one would come to the stadium—the culture of scarcity. Berlusconi understood that by televising soccer constantly, and having multiple talk shows dedicated to soccer, he would increase demand. In fact, soccer replaced politics as the main topic of conversation in Italian life. When he entered politics, Berlusconi named his party “Forza, Italia!” (Go, Italy!), the chant fans shout when they root for the national team. Berlusconi understood that in a post-ideological moment, sports was one of the few things that held the country together.

Berlusconi had turned A.C. Milan from a loser into a champion with razzle-dazzle and a massive spending spree on the world’s best players. Now Berlusconi proposed doing the same for Italy itself. When respected economist Luigi Spaventa pointed out during a televised debate the inconsistencies of his economic program, Berlusconi responded: “How many Intercontinental Cups have you won? Before trying to compete with me, try, at least, winning a couple of national championships!” It was a classic populist move: turning the tables on the expert with concrete practical accomplishment, however irrelevant to the question at hand. Thus, while Spaventa and others on the left went to pains to explain how Berlusconi’s economic program would damage ordinary working people, Berlusconi, the billionaire, managed to shrewdly switch class roles, making opponents like Spaventa appear like an effete university professor and himself appear like a “doer” and a “winner,” a person whom the average working man and soccer fan could relate to and admire.

Berlusconi, although he was a pioneer, was hardly original in the sense that he often shamelessly copied American models. Milano 2 was a copy of an American suburban subdivision; his TV recycled much of the worst of American TV. In politics, he combined the Ronald Reagan “Morning in America” optimism and the self-made billionaire-in-politics campaign of Ross Perot. Perot bought unprecedentedly large blocks of unfiltered air time, coming out of nowhere to win 19 percent of the vote in the 1992 presidential election—an extraordinary feat in a system that penalizes third-party candidates. Berlusconi shrewdly understood that a campaign of that kind in Italy’s proportional electoral system could be the linchpin of a winning coalition. Berlusconi ran as an outsider, a victim of the old political parties, ready to free up Italy’s entrepreneurial energies. If his models were not original, what was perhaps most unique about Berlusconi was that he changed the culture of Italy and in effect created his own electorate. He was the evangelist of a culture of material success that was perfectly suited to seize the post-ideological moment.