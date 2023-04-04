What Italy Can Teach America About Prosecuting Presidential Candidates

Berlusconi was elected prime minister in March of 1994, and by summer the Milanese prosecutors were preparing to indict and arrest Paolo Berlusconi, Silvio’s brother, who had handled several bribes for his older brother’s companies. In late July, the Berlusconi government issued a decree essentially decriminalizing illegal party financing, making its order retroactive so that those arrested and convicted were suddenly released from prison. The decree was issued on the day that Italy won an important match in the World Cup. Jubilant Italian fans drove through the streets of Rome and other cities shouting “Forza, Italia!” (Go, Italy!) which is both the team’s soccer chant and the name that Berlusconi gave to his own political party. It looked as if the entire country had come out in support of Berlusconi in the wake of the decriminalization decree.

But the tactic didn’t quite work. The images of notorious bribe-takers walking out of prison and the mass resignation of the Milan anti-corruption pool in protest of the decree forced a crisis. The government backed down and Paolo Berlusconi was arrested on corruption charges. The judicial crisis prompted one of the parties in his government coalition—the Lombard League or Northern League—to withdraw its support for his government, forcing Berlusconi to step down as prime minister.

In the months leading up to the 1996 elections, evidence emerged that Berlusconi’s chief lawyer—and former Defense Minister—had kept several influential Rome judges on his payroll—accusations that would eventually be amply proven at trial. Berlusconi lost his second run at prime minister in 1996 in the midst of that scandal. But while the mounting evidence of criminal wrongdoing didn’t help, it would be hard to argue that he lost because of it. Far more consequential was that he was running in a smaller coalition without the Northern League. When he coaxed the Northern League back into his camp, Berlusconi won re-election in 2001—even though by this time, magistrates had been able to prove that hundreds of thousands of dollars were transferred by Berlusconi company accounts into the account of Berlusconi’s chief lawyer and then into the Swiss bank accounts of sitting judges. Another case showed him bribing a senator to switch parties and bring down the Prodi government.