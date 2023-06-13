Yes, Trump Supporters, Functioning Democracies Can Prosecute Former Leaders

In South Korea, two presidents—Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye—have been arrested and tried on corruption charges within the last decade. Lee received a 15-year prison sentence; Park received 20 years. (They have both since been pardoned.) Some countries also fear impunity more than indictment. Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned to power in an election last year in part to avoid a corruption indictment, faced massive nationwide protests over his since-halted plans to remake the judiciary in his own image.

It is true that no sitting or former U.S. president had been formally charged or indicted for a crime before Trump, but that was largely because of the vicissitudes of history rather than any formal norm of impunity. Former President John Tyler, for example, was elected to the Confederate House of Representatives and could have theoretically been tried for treason had he not died before the Civil War’s conclusion. Richard Nixon would have beaten Trump to the dishonor of the first presidential indictment had Gerald Ford not pardoned Nixon to expressly prevent it. That mistake later cost Ford re-election in 1976—perhaps the clearest signal the American people could send about presidential impunity.

Nor can it even be said that impunity for top political figures is some sort of ancient tradition handed down to us by the Founders, as Lee suggested in his statement. In 1807, Thomas Jefferson ordered the indictment of his former vice president Aaron Burr for treason, citing an alleged plot to conquer the newly acquired Louisiana Territory and form an independent nation in the then-western United States. Burr had previously been charged with murder in New York for his famous duel with Alexander Hamilton, but he evaded prosecution until the charges were dropped.