Yes, Trump Supporters, Functioning Democracies Can Prosecute Former Leaders

That is how things work in a normal democratic society. Scotland is no stranger to the ups and downs of democratic governance, of course. It unsuccessfully sought independence from the United Kingdom in a 2014 referendum amid promises from the major party leaders that have since gone unfulfilled. A majority or near-majority of its people want a second bite of the apple after the British departure from the European Union in 2016, which Scottish voters strongly opposed, and an anemic decade of Conservative Party rule in London. The British government refuses to allow a second referendum, for obvious reasons, and British courts recently shut down an attempt to hold one without Westminster’s permission.

And yet Sturgeon’s arrest sparked nothing remotely comparable to the reaction last week among former U.S. President Donald Trump’s supporters regarding his indictment on federal charges. Kari Lake, a Trump ally who lost the race to be governor of Arizona last year (and still falsely insists her victorious opponent cheated), publicly suggested over the weekend that there would be violence against top Justice Department officials and the news media if they “lay a finger on President Trump.”

“If you want to get to President Trump, you’re going to have to go through me, and you’re going to have to go through 75 million Americans just like me,” she told a crowd of supporters. “And I’m going to tell you, most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA. That’s not a threat, that’s a public service announcement.” (It sounded more like the former than the latter.) Even more responsible Republican leaders are fulminating over the indictment, claiming that it was a despotic abuse of power.