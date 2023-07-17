Max Porter Turns the Trauma Plot on Its Head

Shy’s backstory sits at odds with current trends in fiction, and feels true to life in a way that the trauma plot often does not.

It is an uncomfortable truth that some people are well-adapted to the world as it is (or at least appear to be) and some, whatever advantages they have been born into, simply are not. The discomfort in this truth lies, I think, in the reality of how we tend to apportion sympathy as a society. Which of the above children would we treat sympathetically (that is, with support and understanding)? I would say none, except the well-adjusted product of a loving home. At present our culture says the people most deserving of sympathy are those who are best at, and most comfortable with, advertising their vulnerability and sensitivity in a palatable way: An emotional outburst is good, but it must be tears instead of anger.

Is this fair? Of course not. The world (as the second child in the above paragraph understands well and has grimly made peace with) is not. But the novel can be a space to probe accepted attitudes like these. Porter sets himself the challenge of rendering the least palatable of these children sympathetic: the kind of boy who has a lot going for him, a lot of privilege, and can’t seem to do anything but make a mess of it.

Porter succeeds at this; in part because the distinctive fragmentary stream of consciousness style he has developed, first in Grief is the Thing with Feathers then Lanny and The Death of Francis Bacon, fosters a close proximity between the reader and his characters and their emotional landscape. His technique of layering snatches of thought, memory, and feeling deftly, in a manner that feels instinctive, makes Shy’s perspective seem not only understandable but inevitable to the reader. But this success is also partly due to the immersive, compulsively readable quality of Porter’s writing: A novel that asks you to spend time with a difficult character is most successful, I would argue, when it is enjoyable and entertaining to read.