How Kevin McCarthy Put Congress on a Path to a Government Shutdown

Complicating matters, both the House and Senate Appropriations Committees are aiming to fund the government by going through “regular order,” which requires enacting 14 distinct government funding bills by the end of the fiscal year on September 30—a procedure which has not been successfully completed since 1996. So if the House and Senate cannot resolve their differences by then, it could result in a government shutdown. Moreover, in an effort to incentivize regular order, the debt limit deal included a provision triggering an automatic 1 percent cut to both defense and non-defense spending if Congress and the White House cannot agree on government spending, meaning that the country would ring in the fiscal new year with steep cuts.

But even as the House mulls its own spending cuts, senators continue to insist they will move forward on appropriations bills on a bipartisan basis. “Senator Collins and Senator Murray have been working diligently to make sure that we do what we need to on this side to get back to regular order to pass bills,” said Republican Senator Katie Britt, referring to the ranking member and chair of the committee. For her part, Collins told reporters that the Senate and the House would do their own things.

Cole also framed the House proposal as an early move in negotiations. “This is always a process, where you start in one place, and end up in another,” said Cole. “These are going to be Republican bills. So our job is to make sure we can get a product through, and sit down and negotiate from there. But the better negotiating position would be a lower number, for us.”