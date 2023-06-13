Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Content in Little Rock. For Now.

“If I had a kid who was coming to a new city and a new school, and in those circumstances, I would hope that they would behave like Sarah did at the time,” said Clarke Tucker, who was on the debate team with Sanders and is now a Democratic state senator. Chris Wheat, another former classmate on the debate team, said that “if someone hadn’t told me she was the daughter of the governor, I doubt I would have ever known.”

Sanders attended her father’s alma mater, Ouachita Baptist University. She further engaged with politics, joining student government and successfully suing the county to prevent officials from suppressing student votes. Hal Bass, a political science professor at Ouachita who taught Sanders in multiple classes, recalled her as friendly and humble, with a talent for “critical reflection.” She was confident in her faith and her beliefs but approached both with nuance: “She was interested in exploring [and] looking into conservative thought,” Bass recalled. “It wasn’t just some sort of reflexive, ‘This is my tribe.’”

Sanders was still in her mid-twenties when she joined her father’s presidential campaign, all but moving to Iowa in the final months of 2007 to prepare for the caucuses. She quickly won over Saltsman, Huckabee’s campaign manager, who had been skeptical of hiring the boss’s daughter. She was “incredibly committed,” Saltsman said, staying with the campaign staff in Iowa over Christmas rather than going home to be with her family. “She was just a loyal staffer, a loyal friend to everybody on staff, and she never pulled rank when clearly she could,” said Saltsman, who has remained close to Sanders, and is the godfather to her daughter. (Sanders met her husband, political strategist Bryan Sanders, in Iowa.)