At a demonstration in Albany, New York, in May 1988, activist Vito Russo delivered an impassioned speech about the reality of the epidemic. “Living with AIDS in this country is like living in the twilight zone,” Russo said. “Living with AIDS is like living through a war which is happening only for those people who happen to be in the trenches. Every time a shell explodes, you look around and you discover that you’ve lost more of your friends, but nobody else notices.… Only you can hear the screams of the people who are dying and their cries for help.”

The cultural silence around HIV/AIDS might explain why there were seemingly two understandings of sexuality of gay men during that time: one for a mainstream, straight audience and one for within the gay community, said Therese Jones, a health humanities scholar retired from the University of Colorado.

Jones studied the cultural artifacts of the AIDS crisis as it related to gay men in her book Sharing the Delirium. Published in 1994, the collection of plays written during and about the AIDS crisis traces attitudes about sex of queer men. Plays were a critical source of study and recording: Due to the absence of medical or mainstream political action at the height of the crisis, “plays began to fill in the gap” in the understanding of the virus, Jones said. “Nobody knew what the hell was going on.” (Jones points out that her book is an incomplete record: The playwrights featured are all white.)