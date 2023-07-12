The Children Won’t Save Us From Climate Change

The narrative of climate as a future problem is not only unpersuasive—it’s also outdated and misleading. As anyone who was affected by wildfire smoke or extreme heat this summer can attest, climate change is here now. Even the plaintiffs in Held v. Montana showed this on the stand. The young people mostly did not mourn lost futures, envisioning trouble for their own descendants. Instead, they movingly described the effects of climate change in the present.

“As we were running, just sprinting up and down the field, it just fills your lungs,” 19-year-old Grace Gibson-Snyder testified, describing a soccer game called off after 20 minutes because of wildfire smoke. The lead plaintiff, 22-year-old Rikki Held, lives on a ranch and described the impact of drought and wildfires on her family’s livestock to the court. “It’s just stressful ’cause that’s my life and my home is here,” she said tearfully. The stories are heartbreaking but not much worse than what adults are experiencing, at present, in the climate crisis.

The breathless coverage of the trial made me think: Why are we still focusing so much on a group with no political or social power? Thunberg herself has repeatedly criticized all the attention given to young activists by adults who have the power to solve the problem themselves. “You come to us young people for hope,” she said bluntly to world leaders at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York in 2019. “How dare you?” One almost suspects—and perhaps this is what Thunberg was getting at—the media and ruling class are focusing on children precisely because they can’t do much to change policy.