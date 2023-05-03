Animals Are Dying in Droves. What Are They Telling Us?

For some, the culprit was clear. Microscopic algae smothered aquatic life to death in the San Francisco Bay. Drought killed 512 wildebeests, 430 zebras, 205 elephants, 51 buffaloes and 12 giraffes in Kenya. Starvation wasted away the hundreds of flightless little blue penguins that washed up on New Zealand beaches at half their typical weight.

Compressed and compiled, these death tolls collapse into senselessness; it’s a familiar feeling to the modern writer or reader. “While statistical shock and awe is abundant, we are often unable to grasp the true meaning of such figures—stymied by basic innumeracy, the incomprehensible scale of our present crises, and the profound mismatch between hard data and human feeling,” Eleanor Cummins wrote of Covid-19 for this magazine in 2020. But a careful look at any mass mortality event can restore its contours. Take the hundreds of Cape fur seal carcasses that washed up on Namibia’s coastline early last year. On a single February day, more than 400 appeared along the water’s edge. In one photograph taken by biologists during the aftermath, a dark, wet seal pup lays as flat as a slipper near a tape measurer indicating it never grew to be longer than 75 centimeters long; in another, 14 dead seals are spread on the beach in a lonely colony of dark, lifeless curves. “It’s been mentally and emotionally taxing,” a conservationist said at the time. “It truly feels like a warzone out there.”