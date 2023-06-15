Antony Blinken, Make Peace With China

Chinese leaders are hardly faultless in this dynamic, though. The rapid advance of Chinese military power—spending has remained steady as a percentage of GDP but the Chinese economy has grown with incredible speed—and a more assertive posture in the Pacific and on the border with India threaten to destabilize the Asian security architecture that has kept the peace for decades. China argues it is merely defending its interests against challenges from other countries in the region and, above all, the U.S. aim of military containment. Chinese diplomats have largely abandoned the solicitous regard they once extended to others in the region and instead lash out with heated rhetoric at critics.



Just as the Biden administration dismisses China’s keenly felt fears about growth, so Xi Jinping shrugs off U.S. economic grievances. U.S. leaders allege that China is competing unfairly in the global economy—using state power and wealth to give an advantage to Chinese businesses—and that has led to damaging global overcapacity in some industries and an unwise concentration of productive capacity within China. Such a situation undermines the prosperity of other economies and gives China leverage to coerce other countries.



Rather than taking seriously the economic and political problems that Chinese economic success poses to the U.S. and others, China points out the hypocrisy of the U.S. government for its much larger and more potent use of economic coercion and its increasingly ambitious use of state power to favor the American economy. The U.S. is seeking to unilaterally reshape the global economy to exclude China; rather than proposing a different course that might address American concerns, China is denouncing U.S. “hegemony” and doubling down on its goal of dominating advanced manufacturing industries.

