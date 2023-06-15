Antony Blinken, Make Peace With China

Biden administration officials have repeatedly insisted that they do not want a “cold war,” or to divide the world into hostile geopolitical blocs and force other countries to choose sides. Yet the administration has undertaken a series of policies that are perceived by Beijing—and many other countries fearful of being caught in the middle—as doing exactly that. This includes initiatives aimed at countering China militarily—notably the AUKUS pact with Australia and the U.K., the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue with Australia, India, and Japan, and attempts to expand NATO’s role in Asia.

The administration has also gestured toward a change in policy on Taiwan, including Biden’s repeated comments pledging to defend the island and a senior official’s statement that the U.S. views Taiwan as a “strategic asset” for its national security. Despite the administration’s insistence that U.S. policy has not changed, these developments undermine America’s “One China” policy, a careful balancing act that has helped safeguard Taiwanese autonomy while allaying Chinese concerns that the U.S. might embrace the island’s formal independence.



On the economic front, Biden has followed in the Trump administration’s footsteps by working against China’s various trade and development initiatives, and warning other countries to either exclude Chinese companies like Huawei or risk their ties to the U.S. These moves have been especially unwelcome in the global south, much of which relies on Chinese investment and affordable technological infrastructure. And last year, the U.S. prohibited American manufacturers from selling advanced semiconductors or equipment to produce them to any Chinese company, banned Americans from working for any Chinese company seeking to produce these products, and threatened to severely punish foreign companies trying to skirt the ban.

