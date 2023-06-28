New Jersey County Drafts Right-Wing Legal Movement Into Anti-Wind Fight

Founded in 1976, the nonprofit law firm was part of a movement of property rights lawyers looking to counter environmental regulations, including the Clean Air Act. Among its earliest backers was the Scaife Family Charitable Trusts. As The Washington Post reported at the time, the trusts received much of their income from Gulf Oil, which had a vested interest in uranium and coal mining, as well as oil drilling, on the federal lands that Mountain States worked to open for commercial development. Other funders at the time included Chevron, Marathon Oil, and Shell.

The connections formed at the Mountain States Legal Foundation eventually led the Marzullas to Washington. Roger Marzulla Jr. took over for Watt as head of the foundation when he was tapped by Ronald Reagan in 1981 to lead the Interior Department, where several Mountain States funders had pending permit requests. Both he and Nancie would go on to serve in the Reagan administration, with stints at the Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency.

In 1991 the Marzullas founded Defenders of Property Rights to, as their website once stated, “counterbalance the governmental threat to private property as a result of a broad range of regulations.” The group’s board included a who’s who of the era’s GOP stars, including doomed Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork, Senator Orrin Hatch, and Reagan White House Attorney General Edwin Meese. Its early work—backed by funding from Phillip Morris—looked to recast indoor smoking bans as a violation of property rights and personal freedom. Defenders of Property rights was also a member of the Get Governments Off Our Backs coalition, set up with help from the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company to convince elected officials of the need to “reduce the size of government and the number of needless regulations at all levels of government.”