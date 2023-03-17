Who Is Biden Trying to Please With His Middle-Ground Energy Policy?

The problem with that win-win story is that it isn’t true. “Growing the energy pie,” i.e. increasing fossil fuels and increasing clean energy as well, means growing the emissions pie, too. Fossil fuel production will need to be reduced long before it becomes unprofitable. Domestic fossil fuel production has a tenuous relationship, at best, to gas prices here given what sorts of fuels our refineries can process and high-seas commodity trading that few regulators on earth seem to understand (among other factors). Moreover, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s forthcoming Sixth Assessment Report will be one more in a drumbeat of studies throwing cold water on the idea that fossil fuels can continue on with business as usual—let alone expand production so as to keep fuel prices perennially low. A section of that report released last spring shows that coal, oil and gas production will need to decline by 95, 60 and 45 percent, respectively, to keep warming below the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold aspired to by the Paris Agreement. Even those figures count on unprecedented developments in carbon capture and storage technology. Moreover, as one recent study has shown, the scenarios the IPCC establishes for limiting warming to 1.5 degrees tend to place an inordinate amount of the burden for emissions reductions on poor countries’ radically decreasing coal use, giving more of a pass to oil and gas development in richer parts of the world.

There’s a simpler explanation for Biden’s highwire act, though, that doesn’t involve 2024 electoral politics. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has transparently vowed to vote down his appointees so long as the White House disobeys his and his donors’ thirst for ever-more drilling. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski took a seemingly gentler approach, offering her own votes for White House nominees as a carrot to an administration beset by a narrow Senate majority—but carrots that wouldn’t come for free.

“When he was first was elected, I made sure that he knew—by way of letter, by way of any time I saw him—I would mention [Willow] until it became almost a bit of a joke because he knew that I was going to raise it,” Murkowski told Politico after the Willow decision came down, taking a victory lap. “And equally so with his senior team. I made clear that they knew.”