Experts say the spike in whale deaths predates the growth of offshore wind. Scientists, environmental groups, and state and national governments agree that whales are being killed, but not by wind turbines. Instead, the culprits are boats, fishing nets and plastics. And one of the worst threats that whales now face is climate change—the problem that wind farms are intended to mitigate by helping the world move away from fossil fuels.

In fact, new data shows that the ocean is warming more drastically and more quickly than anyone realized. As the earth’s atmosphere heats because of global warming caused by fossil fuels, the ocean absorbs much more of the heat than land. This is already having disastrous consequences for underwater life, bleaching coral reefs, killing the plants upon which marine animals feed. Climate change affects where and when the plankton and fish that whales eat can thrive, a problem that scientists expect will make it harder for them to find food. Changes in ice patterns can complicate their migration: as mammals who need to surface for air periodically, whales run the risk of getting trapped under the ice. Climate change also intensifies of pollution, raising the concentration of toxins in the ocean, which can suppress whales’ immune systems and also make it harder for the females to reproduce.

If “wind energy kills whales” sounds like a story the fossil fuel industry would love, that’s because that sector is indeed behind it.

Despite that, some local environmental groups seem to have swallowed the narrative that wind energy may be killing whales. Cindy Zipf of New Jersey-based Clean Ocean Action testified in the March hearing that offshore wind energy was moving too fast without enough assessment of the risks, calling the turbine development a “massive industrialization.” The panic taps into a certain left-wing NIMBYist environmentalism, in which no technological solution is ever good, and every adaptation to a global problem must be rejected for hyper-local reasons (seawalls may impinge on a park, and birds may fly into a windmill or solar panel).