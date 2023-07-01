When Will We Stop Letting People Die From Heat in Prison?

In the Golden State, the media has paid particular attention to the threat of wildfires to prisoners—especially those working for minimal pay as firefighters. However, extreme heat was the climate hazard most widely experienced by participants in a survey conducted by researchers with the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights and published last month. (Disclosure: The report’s authors interviewed me about my prison climate risk mapping project.) Sixty percent of respondents said they had never accessed an air-conditioned room during periods of high heat. Meanwhile, 44 percent of those participants said they had feared for their life due to extreme heat, and 26 percent reported experiencing heat stroke.

The authors provided eight policy recommendations for state officials, with decarceration strategies at the top of the list. Decrease the prison population by 50,000 people; close prisons vulnerable to climate issues; and create rapid release policies for emergencies, the researchers advised. They pushed too for better emergency preparations, including expanded trainings and minimum standards for emergency plans, as well as more transparency via annual reports related to climate impacts on facilities. Despite California organizers’ hesitation to recommend new prison investments, the report did recommend reallocating the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s existing budget to pay for air conditioning, shade structures, and backup generators.

In Louisiana, where residents were also hit by the heat dome, the nonprofit Taproot Earth provided its own wide-ranging policy blueprint last month for surviving the climate crisis, with incarcerated people at its center. The report focused on the way that prisons are not only sites of intensified forms of climate-related suffering—they also drain systems for reducing disaster-related suffering in the wider community, leaving everyone worse-prepared for climate catastrophe. Rather than recommend infrastructure investments, the report centers strategies that avoid putting people in harm’s way to begin with.