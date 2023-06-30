Texas GOP Offers Workers the Freedom to Boil Alive

Like bills to preempt city bans on fracking and new gas hook-ups, the bill will not only prevent municipalities from establishing their own standards on a wide range of fronts—it will also wipe out those that already exist. Once it goes into effect on September 1, the law will overturn (among other things) ordinances in Austin and Dallas that mandate employers to provide 10 minute breaks every four hours, allowing construction workers to drink water and get out of the sun. The bill will be enforced in ways similar to Texas’s sweeping ban on abortion. Any individual or business claiming to be harmed by local ordinances can bring a suit against that government; attorneys’ fees are paid by the loser.

From the Koch Brothers-backed American Legislative Exchange Council to the Texas Public Policy Foundation, fossil fuel money has long provided R&D funding for enterprising Republicans to fine-tune their quest for minority rule. HB 2127 is a gun clearly aimed, as well, at big, diverse, Democrat-controlled cities like Houston and Dallas. In a recorded call with former House Speaker Dennis Bonnen from 2019, HB 2127 sponsor Representative Dustin Burrows, of Lubbock, goaded on Bonnen, who bragged about having overseen the “worst session in the history of the legislature for cities and counties.” Burrows responded, “I hope next session is even worse,” before later saying “we hate cities and counties.”

Burrows’ crusade against his fellow Texans could soon rack up a body count, leaving more workers exposed to dangerous heat. Official data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that 436 workers died from occupational heat stress between 2011 and 2020—about 40 per year. But that figure likely grossly underestimates the actual numbers. Unlike many other traumatic workplace injuries, like falling from a ladder, someone might succumb to heat-related illness hours after they’ve clocked out from work. Employers who self-report casualties may not count that as an occupational death. Doctors might not make the connection, either. Up to 170,000 workers each year deal with heat-related injuries. A 2021 meta-analysis of studies on occupational injuries across different climactic zones found that such injuries increase by 1 percent for every 1 degree Celsius of warming.