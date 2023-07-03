Biden Can’t Hide From the Media Forever

As a political figure whose worldview was shaped by New York City tabloids and his own fake real-estate empire on reality television, Donald Trump proved to be made to order for our new media age, where the line between entertainment and reality has been all but eradicated. Trump’s Twitter account was akin to his speeches at campaign rallies. Americans followed Trump in either joy or horror transfixed by what the real-estate huckster would say next and who would be his next victim.

Every president is, to some degree, the antithesis of his predecessor. Biden came to office determined to end the tantrums and the tempestuousness, the deceit and the dissembling of the Trump years. As a result, the internal workings of the Biden administration are so placid that probably more Americans know who won the Punic Wars (Rome) than the name of president’s chief of staff (Jeff Zients).

It is hard for anyone under the age of 50 to grasp how much the media environment has changed since Biden first ran for president in 1987. It was still a newspaper-dominated world, in which Biden as Delaware senator lived and died by the coverage not only in the New York Times and Washington Post, but also the Philadelphia Inquirer (which had national ambitions) and the News Journal in Wilmington. Television news in the 1980s was personified by three anchormen—Dan Rather (CBS), Tom Brokaw (NBC) and Peter Jennings (ABC)—who presided over 30-minute network evening newscasts at 6:30.