It’s Time for Biden to Give His First Oval Office Address

The point of such an Oval Office speech would be to transcend politics. This is not a moment to calculate, as a recent Politico newsletter put it bluntly in a headline, “Will Biden get a Ukraine bounce?” Sometimes, good policy alone is its own reward. There will be plenty of time before November to place Ukraine and Biden’s robust response in an electoral context. But the president speaking to the American people from the Oval Office now might play a role in inoculating the Democrats against the inevitable Republican chorus blaming Biden alone for higher prices at the pump.

Seventy-five years ago, almost to the day, Harry Truman articulated what would become known as the Truman Doctrine, in a speech to Congress calling for aid to protect the governments of Greece and Turkey against being overthrown by the Communists. As Truman said at the time, “Totalitarian regimes imposed on free peoples, by direct or indirect aggression, undermine the foundations of international peace and hence the security of the United States.”

Now global peace and security are again on the line because of direct aggression by Moscow. The American people do not need something as grand as a Biden Doctrine. But they do need an Oval Office address by their president preparing them for the new and dangerous road ahead in both Ukraine and on the eastern flanks of NATO.

Even now, as cities like Kyiv have held out for nearly two weeks, the brave and creative resistance of the Ukrainian people has given the world reasons to hope. And once again, as Biden should stress, Americans are united in the cause of freedom with a fervor that pessimists could not have imagined even three weeks ago.