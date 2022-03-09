It’s Time for Biden to Give His First Oval Office Address

But Russia’s onslaught into peaceful Ukraine has created a rare moment when a mass-based American foreign policy is being forged on the spot. A new Quinnipiac University Poll found that 50 percent of Americans liken Putin’s move into Ukraine to “Adolf Hitler’s actions against Austria and Czechoslovakia before the outbreak of World War II.” That explosive Putin-Hitler comparison cuts across the political spectrum, with 49 percent of Republicans and 60 percent of Democrats accepting this equation. And a Reuters/Ipsos Poll released last week revealed that 84 percent of Americans were at least somewhat familiar with the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Biden has been too reticent in explaining the stakes to the American people.

This is not normally the case, even when thousands of civilians are being slaughtered in Europe. In September 1992, when Sarajevo had already endured a five-month brutal siege by the Bosnian Serbs, only 37 percent of Americans said in a Times Mirror Poll that they were following the news in the Balkans. At the time, the Bosnian capital—which was described by The New York Times as a “wasteland” of “fire-gutted office towers”—should have been familiar to most TV viewers as the site of the Winter Olympics only eight years earlier.

The reasons for the bipartisan American embrace of the Ukrainian cause are both obvious and uplifting. The ubiquity of social media means that everyone can grasp Ukrainian suffering and heroism. And U.S. interest in the fate of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities is partly explained by the good-versus-evil contrast between Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Putin. Tragedy has given the world an unshaven everyman actor morphing into Winston Churchill and a nearly hairless Russian leader transforming himself into the twenty-first-century version of Joe Stalin. Also, Moscow is a familiar villain for both those who recall the Cold War and those whose knowledge of geopolitics is shaped by action-adventure movies with merciless Russian oligarchs as the villains.