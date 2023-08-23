It’s a simplification to say Tom Hanks having dinner on the island will ultimately prevent it from being able to grow the local food he ate. But the presence of celebrities on the island helps drive tourist demand for short-term rentals, making new investments in construction more attractive. The paradoxical nature of success for a tourist economy is real: Growth beyond a certain level is self-defeating. If too many tourists visit the island, it risks losing the very things—natural beauty, cultural traditions, local food—they came to see in the first place.

“If everyone sells their land, there will be no more farmers.”

One area of Sifnos still devoted to farming is a small region on the northwest coast called Poulati. As the sun began slanting across the coastal hills in the late afternoon, I drove there with Amalia Zepou, a documentary filmmaker and former vice mayor of Athens who has been coming to Sifnos for over 50 years. She recently spent more than a year interviewing Poulati farmers on their water-sharing and stewardship traditions. We parked on a gravel turnout and walked into a steep valley terraced with high stone walls that created a series of level plots descending like horseshoe-shaped steps to the sea.

“It’s this incredibly sophisticated infrastructure, something like the Colosseum,” Zepou said as we walked beside almond and lemon trees toward the center of the valley. Nine natural springs rising along the slope of the hillside irrigate the land, which has 19 owners from six families. More than 30 open-air stone cisterns and troughs collect water from these springs, and a network of narrow stone channels routes water between the storage cisterns and fields on different terrace levels. “Some of the stonework goes back centuries, and the whole system lets the water gravitate downward through the valley without losing a drop,” she said.