Business owners are also concerned about the pace of tourist growth in recent years. Theo Polenakis is the president of an association of business owners on the island and owns a beachside restaurant in the port town of Kamares. I met him for coffee on the shaded veranda of his restaurant, with the murmur of waves on sand just a few feet away. The members of Polenakis’ association include more than 100 business owners.

“All the people who work with us understand that if you destroy what you have, you don’t have anything to sell. When you come to Sifnos, you want to see something different. The environment, the food, the history. If we destroy all that, then after a few years, we will have nothing left for people to come see,” Polenakis said, gesturing at the shimmering blue water.

From self-described communists to capitalists fluent in the language of markets and investments, everyone I met on Sifnos basically agreed about the structure of the problems they face. While their proposed solutions differ in detail and emphasis—a prohibition versus a tax on private swimming pools, an absolute limit on short-term rentals versus higher taxes for their owners—there was broad convergence on limiting new construction, protecting agricultural land, better enforcing zoning laws, decreasing total water use, and abiding by ecological limits when determining the number of total tourists allowed on the island. There is still a crucial difference between people who think that nature, culture, and tradition should be protected because they have inherent value and those who support their protection because it’s good for business. But it’s also worth remembering what they share—a belief in the imperative need for more protections. This will require new action by Greece’s national government, not simply local authorities.