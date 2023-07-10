The turmoil presents a stark contrast to the White House’s language around the LGBTQ hotline, which it has repeatedly highlighted during the broader 988 rollout. (The LGBTQ subnetwork was launched in September 2022 as a nine-month pilot program to allow gender- and sex-nonconforming youth calling 988 to be transferred directly to someone specializing in these issues.) “I want to say directly to LGBTQI+ kids—you are loved just as you are, just the way you are,” Karine Jean-Pierre, the administration’s press secretary, said in an April 2023 briefing. “And if you’re feeling overwhelmed,” she added, “you call 988.”

The administration’s inauguration of the LGBTQ-specific line came at a critical juncture. In 2021, hate crimes against transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals occurred at the highest rates on record, FBI data shows. Recent studies have also found that rates of mental illness in lesbian, gay, and bisexual youth far outpace those in heterosexuals: Between 2015 and 2019, suicidality rates in these individuals were five times higher, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Use of the LGBTQ 988 hotline reflects these larger trends. According to data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, 6 percent of calls, 14 percent of chats, and 17 percent of texts routed to 988 during the pilot period were from LGBTQ individuals. (In 2022, 7 percent of Americans self-identified as LGBTQ, according to Gallup.)