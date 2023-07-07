A Judge Says Biden Can’t Scold Social Media Firms. That Makes Zero Sense.

“There is a First Amendment line that the government could in theory cross if it coerced a social media company,” said Samir Jain, vice president of policy at the Washington-based Center for Democracy & Technology. But, he added, the ruling doesn’t show that line crossed.



Saying “I am no fan of the government butting into content moderation decisions,” Ari Cohn, free speech counsel at TechFreedom, a Washington think tank, added, “In this case, I don’t really see that level of coercion.”



His take: “I see perhaps inappropriate meddling by the government, but nothing that really shows that platforms were worried that if they didn’t do what the government was asking, there would be consequences.”