A Judge Says Biden Can’t Scold Social Media Firms. That Makes Zero Sense.

Bedingfield did appear on MSNBC that day and spoke less specifically about holding social platforms accountable, but the White House schedule for that day shows no such presser by her.

The Trump administration had been much more vociferous in denouncing content-moderation calls by social platforms, including a bizarre memo directing the Federal Communications Commission to rewrite CDA 230 through regulations. But that episode gets no mention by Doughty—who was nominated by President Trump in 2017 and confirmed by the Senate in 2018 in a 98–0 vote.

The actual incidents that Doughty cites make the ruling even more problematic. Lead plaintiffs Louisiana and Missouri contest the application of content moderation not just to people questioning the origins of the pandemic or Twitter’s brief and quickly regretted ban on sharing the New York Post’s story about Hunter Biden’s laptop, but also to a Star Wars cantina’s worth of cranks, conspiracy theorists, and other occupants of the Fox News Extended Universe.