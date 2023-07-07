How the Supreme Court’s Idea of Religious Freedom Could Resegregate the Country

The other case is 303 Creative, which upholds “freedom from compelled speech.” Lorie Smith filed the lawsuit before she ever opened a business. Although she has never had a customer for her proposed website design company, she claimed she was harmed by a Colorado law saying she would have to serve LGBT customers. In her court filings, she claimed that she had already been approached by a gay couple. Later investigation by The New Republic’s Melissa Gira Grant revealed that this claim was false and that she (or someone) used the name and phone number of an unwitting straight man. Somehow, the court granted her standing and ruled in her favor despite the fact that she never set up a business (much less was accused of discrimination) and that she made up fake customers. The court decided this case on the basis of compelled speech and not freedom of religion.

While some claim that 303 Creative is a narrow decision, it is far from it. The court regards a lot of things as freedom of speech and expression, and it gives the concept wide latitude. Remember: Citizens United found that giving money to political campaigns constituted freedom of speech. Businesses exploit everything being freedom of speech when it comes to labor laws as well. The title of the guy behind the counter at Subway is “sandwich artist.” The people in costumes at Disneyland are “cast members.” The result is that almost anything that’s a service can be considered “art” or “expression” if it involves making something or providing an intangible service (like posing for pictures with visitors or bringing people food at a restaurant).

There are other cases that make this situation worse. The Affordable Care Act required that employers provide contraceptive coverage to employees but that religious nonprofits could opt out. In Burwell v. Hobby Lobby, the Supreme Court ruled that closely held for-profit corporations were also entitled to invoke the exemption if they had sincere religious objections to the provision of contraceptive coverage. Then, in Wheaton College v. Burwell, the Roberts court ruled that entities didn’t have to file the waiver form and that merely informing the Department of Health and Human Services was enough. Finally, in 2016’s Zubick v. Burwell, the court found that even notifying HHS was an intolerable and unconstitutional burden on expression of religion.