How the Supreme Court’s Idea of Religious Freedom Could Resegregate the Country

Then there’s what this allows employees to do, especially with money as speech. What happens when an employee of a company claims that it impinges on her First Amendment rights to pay into any company benefits (like health care) that go to things she doesn’t like? This could include abortion, birth control, same-sex partner benefits, vaccinations, or transition-related care for trans people. How do corporations, states, and insurance carriers negotiate a radically changed market where individual employees get to decide what is included in other people’s coverage, while at the same time state and federal law determines what must be covered? The short answer is that it’s going to be a legal mess—and that we should expect the courts to side with the religious workers. The resulting destruction is someone else’s problem.

What about a restaurant whose servers (that is, not the owner) claim a religious reason for refusing to serve a customer? Or perhaps a compelled speech reason? What if there’s an employee who refuses to work for a supervisor who is LGBTQ, Black, an unmarried mother, or anything else the employee deems unacceptable? Given the precedents in Zubick, Graff, and 303 Creative, this has the potential to turn into a nightmare for businesses forced to cater to all of their religious conservative employees. If companies do anything that is perceived as punishing religious workers for exercising their rights, they will be in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. The company must make accommodations such as assigning other workers to the task or moving them to a different (less favorable) shift. It certainly creates legal basis for employees of both public and private entities to misgender transgender co-workers, creating a hostile environment. It also potentially opens the door to unwanted proselytization at work. Every H.R. professional in the country would be on suicide watch right now if they understood what is likely coming.

This theoretically works both ways, allowing discrimination against white people, straights, and Christians. However, it is unequal in practice. A business that serves only whites and straights can still make a profit. A business that only serves gays, minorities, and non-Christians would have a much harder time staying afloat because their potential base of customers is so much smaller.