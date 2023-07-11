We Are Not Broken: Journalist Eric Garcia Knows Everything You Don’t About Autism

I reminded Jones that in 2015, Gracia wrote an essay on accessibility and autism in the final print edition of National Journal. The headline was “I’m Not Broken: What this Washington reporter with autism wants you to understand.” It begins with him being reprimanded by a Capitol policeman for shouting a question across a crowded Finance Committee room at the late Senator Orrin Hatch. “On the surface, it was a simple misunderstanding—a young reporter making a rookie mistake,” wrote Garcia. “But what the officer almost certainly didn’t know is that I am on the autism spectrum. Like many on the spectrum, I lack awareness of social cues and my surroundings, even when those surroundings include the Senate’s most senior Republican. In other words, I might not understand that it isn’t the best decorum to shout a question to a senator across a room, instead of waiting for him to get to the hallway.”

We’re Not Broken: Changing the Autism Conversation is the follow-up book to Garcia’s essay, published by HarperCollins in 2021. The audiobook, which he voiced, is another example of Garcia thriving in a studio environment where exacting technicians help talkers broadcast pristinely on-air. It took me nearly two years to read, in part, due to a textbook-level abundance of acronyms in the first chapter, but the audiobook … chef’s kiss. I’m listening to it now for the third time. Garcia covers the history of autism diagnosis and policy, focusing mostly on the latter, which he illustrates with profiles of the autism advocacy community like Dr. Devon Price, Sara Luterman, and others. Autism advocacy, Garcia writes in the book, has two main models: medical and social. Medical advocates seek to “cure” or eradicate autism. Social advocates want society to help autistic people live more fulfilling lives.

Recently, I interviewed Garcia about recent autism-related developments and his book. The interview took place in our living room with his one-year-old cat Bam Bam purring gently on his shoulder listening to him patiently answering my neurotypical questions.