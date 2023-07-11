We Are Not Broken: Journalist Eric Garcia Knows Everything You Don’t About Autism

E.G.: There are actual resources, like social welfare programs like Medicaid, that offer support; but those programs are criminally underfunded. Take home- and community-based care programs. The waitlist to receive that help is like 700,000 people. Closer to home, it’s good if you have a supportive family, but many people don’t. It’s very important that parents and loved ones take the needs of their autistic loved ones seriously and literally. For so long, we’ve questioned the needs of autistic people instead of taking them seriously. That’s a huge problem. Autistic people themselves, whenever possible, should be at the center of their own advocacy; but we need a support system.

P.M.: You write that many parents see you as an example of “a different way that people can carry themselves as autistic in this world.” What’s it like to carry that burden?

E.G.: Look, I never wanted to be some Pope of autism, so it’s kind of a mindfuck. Like when the National Journal essay came out and when the book came out, I got so many messages to the point that my phone was unusable. I’m very honored to get this attention and don’t take the responsibility that comes with it lightly. But in the same respect, what I always try to reiterate is that I’m just one person carrying with me all of the flaws, failures, and frailties that come with being a human being. So I don’t want my image to be marked as “this is the way to be autistic.” What I do want is mine to be just another path that autistic people can see, that this is just one of the many ways to be autistic.