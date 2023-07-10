Ohio Republicans’ Rotten Scheme to Spend Opioid Settlement Money in Secret

But late last month, the Republican-controlled legislature passed a two-year budget with language stating that the nonprofit foundation is not a public entity. With the stroke of DeWine’s pen on Independence Day, the foundation and 19 regional boards became immune from state bribery, ethics, or open records laws. To put a finer point on it: The use of public money, which was won in lawsuits brought by elected officials, can now be shielded from the public itself.

We’ve been down this road before, with the tobacco settlements, when most of the money was spent on anything but addiction, recovery, and public health in general. Now we’re going down that road again: Fewer than a third of the states have committed to full transparency in spending the opioid money, meaning that those who are most in need of help—people at risk of overdose or substance use disorder—may not even benefit from the lawsuits that were supposedly filed on their behalf.

The memorandum of understanding establishing OneOhio made clear that it would function as a 501(c)3 but be as open and transparent as a government entity. But since first meeting in June 2022, the organization has raised the ire of some public health and grassroots harm-reduction workers, who accuse it of a lack of transparency. When Dennis Cauchon, a former journalist and president of advocacy group Harm Reduction Ohio, was barred from the meeting, he submitted a records request and was denied. Harm Reduction Ohio then sued OneOhio for not abiding by open meetings laws and denying records requests, claiming it was in violation of the memorandum of understanding.