Ohio Republicans’ Rotten Scheme to Spend Opioid Settlement Money in Secret

Many states may be hoping for a similar bonanza from the opioid settlement. According to OpioidSettlementTracker, 15 states have agreed to report 100 percent of their expenditures to the public, 17 states (including Ohio) haven’t committed to reporting anything, and the remaining states (plus D.C.) say they will report only some of their spending.

But there are some key differences between the tobacco and opioid settlements. Eighty-five percent of the latter must be directed to preventing and addressing opioid use disorder. Some states have already allocated money—for better or worse. Rhode Island will use some to support overdose prevention centers, but elsewhere, according to KFF Health News, funds are being used to pay off debt and to buy vans for roadside litter pickup. That’s not nearly as bad as it could get: In West Virginia in 2007, then-Governor Joe Manchin tried to use money from an OxyContin settlement with Purdue Pharma to buy a helicopter.

It’s hard to tell how the money will be spent in Ohio. The ultimate choices will be made by an elite group. The 29-person board of mostly political appointees is all white with the exception of one Black member, a serious oversight in a state with a disproportionate number of overdoses among Black people. Research by Harm Reduction Ohio identified 274 of the 19 regional boards’ members and found that 83 percent are public officials and only 3 percent have “documented lived or shared experience with opioid use and overdose.”