Who Are These Supposed Lefties Who Love Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?

More worrisome and loathsome is how the anti-progressive left and far right meet on issues of much greater consequence than primary debates. They routinely downplay the significance of the January 6 insurrection; argue that Trump does not pose a threat to American stability; oppose aid to the Ukrainian struggle for self-determination against Putin’s aggression; and ridicule concerns about systemic racism, widespread misogyny, and virulent homophobia and transphobia as bourgeois identity politics.

Robert Kennedy Jr. speaks to their hearts. His opposition to vaccination, which extends far beyond Covid and includes most child vaccines, threatens public health, but to the horseshoe alliance it is evidence of his resistance to “Big Pharma.” When speaking at an anti-vaccine rally in 2022, Kennedy implied that, at the height of the Covid pandemic, the U.S. was more oppressive than Nazi Germany, saying, “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did.” It wasn’t the first time that Kennedy invoked the Holocaust in a vaccine denouncement (contrary to the lie he recently told Michael Smerconish that he “was not comparing Covid mandates to the Holocaust”). In the same interview, he whined on behalf of the January 6 insurrectionists, saying, “There are so many Americans who are worried about election integrity, and who feel like the system is rigged against them. There were riots at Capitol Hill because of that conviction.”

Many of you may not recognize most of the anti-progressive lefties named above. They are far smaller in number and stature than those on the extreme right, and, unlike figures such as Carlson, they hold no sway with the Democratic Party. But their audience is growing, and there’s a sizable anti-Biden vote to tap into: Among Democratic voters, Kennedy is polling around 20 percent in a three-way matchup with Biden and a third primary challenger, New Age huckster Marianne Williamson.