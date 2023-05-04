Who Are These Supposed Lefties Who Love Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?

But more surprising, perhaps, is the praise for Kennedy in certain quarters of the far left. The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté, who once reported for outlets such as The Nation and Democracy Now! but have drifted to the conspiratorial fringe in recent years, last week celebrated Kennedy’s supposed “anti-imperialist” opposition to American aid for Ukraine and argued that he threatens the “pro-war” and “pro-censorship” leadership of the Democratic Party. David Talbot, the founder of Salon, does not share Blumenthal and Mate’s sympathy for war criminals like Vladimir Putin and Bashar Al Assad, but he has endorsed Kennedy for similar reasons, writing that “neocon bureaucrats and propagandists have flocked to the Democratic Party” and that Kennedy threatens those “vested interests.” Briahna Joy Gray, co-host of The Hill’s show Rising and former press secretary for Bernie Sanders, favorably compared Kennedy to her former boss, calling the candidate an “outsider” who presents a chance to “topple the corporate duopoly.”

What is going on here, exactly? Political science has a term for such surreal ideological alliances that would bewilder most rational voters: “horseshoe theory.” Jean-Pierre Faye, a French philosopher and poet, created the theory while struggling to understand how members of the Communist Party of Germany, and other far-left groups, could have treated Social Democrats as more dangerous than the Nazis. His explanation, further developed by political scientists who have studied the concept in Europe and the United States, is that like the left and right tips of a horseshoe, extremists are closer to each other in political priorities than they are to the center, which represents the system that both factions despise.

The two tips of the horseshoe tend to align on specific issues—such as worthy opposition to the military-industrial complex or paranoid opposition to government public health mandates—rather than on specific politicians. Each side has distinct ideas about how best to overthrow the system, after all. The likes of Carlson and Bannon already have such a figure in Trump, and thus are boosting Kennedy in hopes of helping Trump return to power. It’s the anti-progressive left whose motives are more difficult to discern. Do they genuinely believe in Kennedy as a candidate? Or do they just see him as some pseudo-intellectuals saw Trump in 2016: as the Flight 93 candidate who would blow up the establishment?