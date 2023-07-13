What Can Americans Learn from the Israeli Protests? A Lot.

Things have worked very differently in Israel. Instead of allowing the political left to alone shoulder the burden of blocking Bibi, leaders from the center roused themselves to action. In the wake of the November election results, a new group, Mattei Ha’Ma’avak, or “Headquarters of the Struggle,” quietly decided to step in. One of its key founders is Orni Petruschka, a successful tech entrepreneur who has been active for many years in supporting efforts promoting democracy, Palestinian rights, and Jewish-Arab cooperation. Others include Moshe Ya’alon, a former defense minister under Netanyahu; Dan Halutz, a former Israeli Defense Force chief of staff; Gilead Sher, chief of staff to Prime Minister Ehud Barak; Dina Zilber, a former deputy attorney general; Yossi Kuchik, another prominent businessman and philanthropist; and Shikma Bressler, a physicist-turned-activist who co-founded the Black Flags movement and who often emcees the big rallies in Tel Aviv.

This group has steered the protests in a productive direction, partly by determining who will speak each week from the big rally stage on Tel Aviv’s Kaplan Street, which gets the lion’s share of media attention. But the whole movement has also benefited from a kind of collective intelligence completely absent from the post-Trump “resistance” of 2017–2018: timely and detailed public opinion data exploring how the Israeli Jewish public is responding to the crisis, provided by aChord–Social Psychology for Social Change, a social-academic outfit based at Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Starting in February, aChord began conducting detailed weekly surveys on public opinion, circulating their reports via WhatsApp, which is the nervous system for the whole movement. These surveys cover two broad questions. First, how well is the pro-democracy movement doing with the three key blocs in Israeli Jewish society, the left, the center, and the right, each of which make up about a third of the whole (not counting the ultra-orthodox population, which is rabidly supportive of the governing coalition). From the outset, the answer has been clear: The left is almost 100 percent opposed to the judicial reforms; the center is almost as convinced, with roughly 85 percent opposed. And on the right, about one-third say they oppose the reforms. This last group, which many refer to as the “liberal right,” has thus been a constant focus for the movement; it is made up of people who voted for Bibi or his coalition partners but who are having acute buyer’s remorse.

The second thing covered by aChord’s surveys has been the public’s responses to specific moves made by the opposition, including messaging as well as physical tactics. For example, following a national “Day of Disruption” on March 1, aChord’s survey looked at not just overall support/opposition across the left/center/right, but also what people thought of specific developments, like road blockages and a spontaneous and controversial protest where activists surrounded Sara Netanyahu, Bibi’s wife, while she was getting her hair done at a fancy salon. And aChord wasn’t afraid to spell out what this meant for the prospects of growing the movement, noting that “disruptive activities (such as blocking roads) as well as protesting irrelevant factors (such as the protest against Sara Netanyahu) increase support among the left and the center but decrease support among the right (including the right that is neutral and opposes the legal reform).” No such timely or granular information about particular protest rallies or tactics was ever developed back in the early days of the anti-Trump resistance in America. So activists did whatever they thought would click or connect, not knowing if each separate march or protest was moving the larger public in a helpful direction. (Meanwhile, most of liberal-left punditry was focused on debating the false choice of cultivating the white working class versus expanding the base.)