You’ll Be Very Surprised Who’s Benefiting Most From Bidenomics

Why do people migrate less? Opinions differ. Some say it’s because families with two working parents are more reliant on grandparents for child care than they used to be. Some (I’m in this camp) say it’s because economic opportunity is now stratified by educational attainment, rendering a move to, say, San Francisco more plausible for a computer programmer with a graduate degree than for a data-entry clerk with an associate’s degree. The data clerk might boost his wage, but not sufficiently to cover the higher cost of living. Indeed, to the extent that economic migration persists, it’s often not toward economic opportunity but away from it, because places with less economic opportunity have cheaper housing. Some studies argue that state tax policies influence migration significantly, especially since the state and local tax deduction for federal income tax was eliminated in 2017. But the authors of these studies seldom consider that for the average worker, housing weighs much more heavily than a state income tax in any cost-of-living calculation.

All right, then. We’ve established that the red states’ larger growth in personal income isn’t likely explained by state governance. And while Bidenomics helps account for the general prosperity enlivening the national economy, I see no evidence that the president is deliberately targeting economic stimulus to people who despise him. So what’s happening?

I think it relates to something I wrote about earlier this week: the rapid increase in wages that occurred during the labor shortage that followed Covid’s peak, a period known as the Great Resignation. (It’s over now.) This wage increase was heavily tilted toward low-wage workers. It was so large that economists David Autor of MIT and Arindrajit Dube of the University of Massachusetts, along with Annie McGrew, a graduate student in economics at UMass, reported in March that it reversed one-quarter of a four-decade runup in wage inequality between the bottom 10 percent in the income distribution and the top 10 percent.