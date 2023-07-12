Siddhartha Deb Tackles India’s History Through Science Fiction

S.D.: There were these two counterforces. For the Indian elite, it’s like, why do you want to dig up the past? This is not important, we have embraced the new economy, we are a great power, who gives a shit about Bhopal? Only outsiders like you. That’s the elite docket. And then there were the poor, the people who had been affected, who were still suffering. They had conspiracy stories. They said, this wasn’t an accident, this was deliberate, this was an experiment. At first, I wrote about it journalistically, in nonfiction, very matter-of-fact. And then for many, many years, it stayed with me, a wound I couldn’t get rid of. What if we were to take both these things—the desire to forget on the part of the elite, the conspiracy on the part of the subaltern, the poor—and just begin writing? What if it was an experiment of some kind? Why not? It’s fiction—I couldn’t do that in nonfiction.

J.L.: The four protagonists each undergo transformations that cause them to question their loyalties—and in some cases, develop new, more critical, political consciousnesses. How did you think about the task of representing awakenings?

S.D.: One of the keys to it for me is that my novel really steps away from realism. It starts with very realistic moments in the subcontinent: the end of the world, which has been dealt with really brilliantly by a lot of great realist fiction novels, films, in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, but I veer away from the realism. That’s where the politics lies—in the uncanny. I’m not entirely happy this is what I did, but this is what I felt I had to do.