The Tantalizing, Lonely Search for Alien Life

In keeping with that opening tale, a big part of The Possibility of Life is about how alien even our own world is to us. Green is adept at stripping away the layers of anthropomorphism and cliché that render our often strange Earth familiar to us. One of the common problems Green describes, for instance, is the problem of imagining extraterrestrial life that isn’t, essentially, humanoid. Just like Sagan and Nolan, both scientists and sci-fi artists often produce aliens that look a lot like us, whether they resemble our dads or even just walk on two feet or see through eyes on faces. To be fair, Green cites a number of experts speculating that, given how difficult it is for life to evolve, it’s entirely possible that if we ever do meet life on other planets, they will look a lot like us. Our adaptations, in other words, might represent broadly applicable solutions to problems all life, anywhere, has to solve. But not everyone agrees, and, plenty of other experts suggest that life elsewhere might be so different, so fundamentally alien, as to be unrecognizable to us as life. Surprisingly, a pretty big question amongst scientists searching for life on other planets is what life even means. Would we know it when we saw it?

Some of the most fascinating and affecting moments in Green’s book are when she examines animals and experiences readily available in our own lives that might provide a model for what extraterrestrial life might look or feel like. Consider the dolphin. Dolphins, it turns out, are really weird. We think about them, often, as intelligent fishy mammals who do tricks and make cool noises and are easy to embroider on vacation sweatshirts. But our default understanding of dolphins as close intellectual peers to us in the animal kingdom belies how differently intelligent they are, or rather, how unlike ours their minds work. Dolphins, as Green notes, are highly evolved, but their evolution separated from our species’ evolution nearly a hundred million years ago. In all that time on their own evolutionary path, dolphins’ smarts developed in ways it’s hard for us to even imagine. That lack of imagination, according to scientists like Jason Bruck—an expert in dolphin communication—can prevent us from asking the right questions that will lead us to the right answers about how dolphins’ minds work.

Why would we assume that, if we ever found these mysterious beings, that we’d recognize them?

Dolphins, for instance, can recognize each other by tasting urine. Once you think about it—the watery world they swim in—it makes sense, but for humans, urine is not the most intuitive social medium. As Green suggests, though, the key to even possibly encountering this discovery lay in Bruck’s ability to think outside the human, to imagine something genuinely different and alien in a common sea-faring mammal. “I can figure out the dolphins are tasting each others’ pee and getting social information from that,” Bruck told Green, “because I’m not thinking of them like people with fins.” If even research into Flipper can be stymied by the impulse to anthropomorphize, how much might it impact research into potential extraterrestrial neighbors? Why would we assume that, if we ever found these mysterious beings, that we’d recognize them?