Why The Bear Starts Over In Its New Season

But it’s not just schools and apprenticeships. Richie and Fak (Matty Matheson) watch YouTube videos to learn how to hang drywall and do electrical work; Sydney combs through Coach K’s leadership memoir for tips on how to be a leader and create a positive and efficient team culture; Carmy, in a new romantic relationship, has to figure out how to be in a romantic relationship for the first time. He doesn’t know how, he tells his girlfriend, Claire (Molly Gordon), because he skipped college to go to Copenhagen himself. Nobody knows the skills they need to grow, to survive. They all have to learn those skills wherever they can.

The Bear is now rightly famous for its operatic argument scenes—I won’t belabor this review with an accounting of the epic, cameo-heavy Feast of the Seven Fishes episode of this season. Suffice it to say that if it’s yelling you’re looking for, The Bear has a special on it this season. But the show’s best and most special work, I’ve always thought, has been done in its quiet moments. These scenes of instruction are almost all pitched at a low volume. Richie’s apprenticeship and Carmy’s romantic education are characterized mostly by whispered lessons between intimates. Tina’s schooling and Sydney’s odyssey through the culinary world of Chicago are near-silent, scored mostly by the sound of sharp knives slicing fish and vegetable and delicious baked goods being crunched by hungry mouths. Marcus’s study-abroad trip is notable not just for the soft talk between him and his tutor, Luca (Will Poulter), but also for the fact that the show’s overactive iPod shuffle of dad rock deep cuts is paused for much of the stand-alone episode that’s focused on the Copenhagen apprenticeship. The show gives not only narrative but aesthetic space to these moments of learning, some of which are so beautiful and simply profound that they might bring tears to your eyes. The overactive camera stays put, the overactive soundtrack settles down, the characters stand still, they listen, they see.

Contemporary TV can sometimes seem to move back and forth between a fascination with competence and a leering obsession with incompetence. It’s rare that a show can dwell in between these two poles of knowledge for long. The drama of development, the narrative of education, despite being an obvious structural fit for serialized television, can sometimes fall by the wayside in favor of tall tales of virtuosity and short tales of stupidity. On Succession, the show that handed the discourse off to The Bear when it ended a few weeks ago, you are either an omnipotent titan or a sniveling boob. Nobody gets better, nobody learns anything, all opportunities or suggestions for improvement are refused as insults.