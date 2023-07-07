The Food Writer Who Wants to Free the Recipe

Johnson takes a different path. She bristles at the assumption that because she’s writing about food she must be “writing a lovely book of lovely recipes that will be beautifully photographed.” (There are no photos in her book and only a handful of recipes, including two of Johnson’s own: “A Spell to Purge Melancholy on Halloween” and “Bad news potatoes: for one, obviously.”) Food, she reminds us, can also be nightmarish. Studying in Berlin one winter and feeling homesick, she buys a bag of oranges from the supermarket. It is a way of honoring the advice she imagines her mother would have given her. But when she peels the first orange the flesh moves: It is full of maggots. Elsewhere she keeps a list of foods her friends don’t eat, which gives her “creative constraints to work within.” There are times when she has no interest in cooking or food but nevertheless keeps a log of her eating habits. “Much writing about food is lovely and comforting,” she writes, “but not all of it must be, and the feeling that it should is a symptom of the culture that underestimates the recipe.”



Writers and scholars have not entirely ignored recipes as a subject for serious study. Sylvia Plath, in her journals, once wrote that she turned to the Joy of Cooking as if it were “a rare novel.” Worried that she was succumbing to domesticity, she took comfort in the fact that Virginia Woolf fought off depression by cleaning out her kitchen and cooking “haddock and sausage.” More recently, Susan Leonardi, a professor emerita of English at the University of Maryland, has treated recipes and cookbooks, including the Joy of Cooking, as literary texts that merit closer reading. Some have taken up the mantle. Laura Shapiro, the author of several books, including Something From the Oven: Reinventing Dinner in 1950s America, has used mass circulation recipes among other historical documents to explore the relationship between food and gender in twentieth-century America. Food studies programs have proliferated, mirroring a growing interest in food writing, the anthropology of food (sometimes referred to as foodways), and the relationship between food and politics. Vittles, the twice-weekly newsletter on food and culture where Johnson is an editor, is a good example of the broader interest that has taken root.



Johnson reads recipes as closely as she would any other text, including the Odyssey, versions of which she is poring over for her Ph.D. Her chapter “consider the sausage!” (a play on M.F.K. Fisher’s 1941 book Consider the Oyster) is a clever critique of psychoanalyst D.W. Winnicott’s dismissive treatment of those who follow recipes. In a 1970 essay, Winnicott derided the use of recipes as “slavish,” the antithesis of living creatively. His case study was Mrs. Beeton’s method for cooking sausages from her 1861 Book of Household Management, perhaps because it is so straightforward. (Johnson refers to her as the “mother of all recipe writers” and sees in Winnicott’s choice an attempt to undermine her long-established authority.)