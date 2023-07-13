How Vermont Learned Its Climate Lesson the Hard Way

In his comments to reporters on Wednesday, Governor Scott, who hiked about a half mile on a snowmobile trail to get work Tuesday because his road was impassable, focused on potential dangers ahead. The National Weather Service has forecast possibly several more inches of rain over the next few days, which could cause more mudslides (there have been a dozen so far) and other damage. Catastrophic flooding could happen again, he said, anytime.

“As we’ve seen over the last year, you never know what you’re going to get,” Scott said. “I mean, they can try and predict to the best of their ability. But I wouldn’t say we knew we were going to get seven to nine inches in this past storm.”

What is predictable is Vermont’s nonpolitical response. Scott, a straight-shooting moderate Republican, is well-respected and well-liked by his more liberal political counterparts, including progressive iconoclast Senator Bernie Sanders and the two Democratic members of the congressional delegation. He’s no climate savior—he’s opposed measures that would fund adoption of heat pumps in the state—but has encouraged investments in E.V. charging and electric buses. And the early feedback on his administration’s response to these floods has been excellent. Even Minter, his former 2016 gubernatorial rival, is unstinting in her praise of the governor’s response to the disaster. “He’s a good decision-maker,” she said.

