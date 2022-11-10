The Towns at the Bottom of New York City’s Reservoirs

As the Ashokan’s status shifts from engineering marvel to inadequate first step, the workers come and go and also die, based in camps that, like the settlements that were flooded over, are gone—town-size rows of shacks, temporarily home to Italian and Eastern European immigrants, African Americans and Native Americans shipped in from as far away as Philadelphia and Buffalo and patrolled by a police force run by the city’s Board of Water, the remnant of which is the city’s DEP police force that patrols the reservoir areas today, restricting remaining residents from anything detrimental to city water. The Kingston Daily Freeman covered any accidents (“sometimes in grizzly detail”) but mostly referred to the workers as if they were foreign bodies, or invasive species, the emphasis on illegality. “By and large, however, its focus was on the legal and financial machinations of the project.”

In June 1916, New York City approved the Gilboa Dam, due north of the Ashokan, on Schoharie Creek, a project that required turning the Schoharie south, through an 18-mile-long rock-dug tunnel. The 500 residents of what was Gilboa and vicinity moved elsewhere, taking their ancestors’ graves with them. At this point, the city had established its modus operandi, which Sante describes in her taut prose: “three-man panels, relentless lowballing, dismissals of many claims for damages and loss of business.” And then reservoirs were constructed to the west—the Roundout and Neversink, opened in 1950 and 1954, and the Pepacton and Cannonsville, opened in 1955 and 1964, a half-century after the whole project’s start. These last four tapped the Delaware River watershed and thus entangled New York with New Jersey and Pennsylvania. As New York’s water consumption continued to increase, fees were debated mostly in dry times, like the 1948 drought, when they were rejected by landlords who feared tenants might use control of their taps as a weapon to control rents. “But after the rains came and raised the reservoir levels, the project evaporated,” Sante writes.

Over the years, upstate residents got better at getting payments, while the city got better at ignoring upstate. In 1957, the Times scoffed at residents looking for compensation for “esthetic values,” chiding “dairy county legislators” and, as a defense, pointing out how little city residents get when they are moved for “slum clearance.” “Generous treatment of the Mountain Valley folk was forced upon the big city by upstate legislators,” the Times wrote. When a homeowner protesting the Rondout Reservoir was excoriated by a judge for bringing “hate” to the proceedings, the Binghamton Press corrected him: “The hate for the city was already there.” The reservoir system, Sante writes, “represents at best an imposition” on the people of upstate New York “and at worst an imperial pillage of the landscape.”