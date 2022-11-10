The Towns at the Bottom of New York City’s Reservoirs

Having lived for decades in the reservoir zone, Sante aims “to give an account of the human costs, an overview of the trade-offs, a summary of unintended consequences.” In contrast to the more exhaustive accounts of the system, like David Soll’s Empire of Water and Diane Galusha’s Liquid Assets, Nineteen Reservoirs—begun during the 2020 lockdown as a series of pieces for Places Journal—is a meditation, a forensic accounting of the damage the reservoir system did and how it still resonates. Sante is expert in the excavation of neglected and buried histories: Her books Low Life, a survey of the fabric of turn-of-the-century New York, and Evidence, an examination of the tragically banal crime scene photos made in New York between 1914 and 1918, make her the ideal archaeologist of the hidden thefts and forgotten land grabs in the hills north of New York City.

Nineteen Reservoirs: On Their Creation and the Promise of Water for New York City by Lucy Sante Buy on Bookshop

And as the book traces New York’s relentless pursuit of water, it’s also a reminder of the fragility of that infrastructure. The city may not always be able to rely on the lands to its north for its needs. “New York, like other cities, is filled with people who have no idea where their water comes from and are only occasionally made aware that it is a precious and very finite resource that will become scarce again one day—perhaps quite soon,” Sante writes. “By then, there will be no untapped mountain valleys to draw from.”

The reservoir system is nothing if not a font of statistics: one billion gallons a day, collected in a basin the size of the state of Delaware, piped through the longest underground tunnel in the world. An inventor, mining engineer, and Jersey Shore businessman named R.D.A. Parrot sketched out the Catskills plan in an 1889 Scientific American article, estimating that the reservoirs would send the city, he wrote, “anywhere from 300 to 450 million gallons a day.” While he cautioned that the use of eminent domain could look like “the scepter of oligarchy,” he concluded that New York’s water needs outweighed the lesser needs of Catskills residents. He argued that, in fact, the plan would ultimately benefit the rural areas, given the good the city would bring. “It is assumed as a generally admitted fact that New York City exerts a positive influence of growth on the surrounding territory.” The city’s business interests liked the plan, seeing the importation of upstate water as allied with economic growth: Dry goods risked fire, and fire hoses required good pressure. John Freeman, one of the engineers of the new reservoir system, used to say that engineering was his avocation, insurance his vocation.