Inside the “Sober Home” Scam Preying on Thousands of Native Americans

Arizona’s AHCCCS system also suspended or terminated payments to more than 150 treatment centers tied to the scheme, which officials said originated with a Nevada-based criminal syndicate. Arizona punishes patient brokering with civil penalties of at least $25,000 and up to $250,000. So far, Arizona officials have indicted 45 people and recovered $75 million. But some say tougher laws are needed. “Civil penalties don’t work. These homes have fines built into their business models,” said Alan Johnson, the chief assistant state attorney for Florida, which has combated similar schemes for decades. Since making patient brokering a criminal offense, Florida has had more than 120 prosecutions. After the first five prosecutions, Johnson told me, “there was a palpable difference. People closed up shop. They knew we were coming.”

Arizona is contending with another crisis: As these fraudulent homes close, hundreds of people are becoming displaced, with nowhere to go, as temperatures in Phoenix reach life-threatening levels. Officials have promoted a 211 hotline to connect people with temporary housing, transportation, and vetted treatment centers. But callers have reported experiencing long wait times and are sometimes directed to homeless shelters instead of health care facilities. There’s also concern that the hotline is itself difficult to access. “How are people who are now on the streets going to know about these resources? How is someone who’s in a home without a phone going to call 211?” said Raquel Moody, a 36-year-old who is Hopi and White Mountain Apache. “We need to think about this through the people. We need to go get them.”

Moody understands their needs more than most. Last year, after she was released from a court-mandated halfway house following three years in prison, she had a plan: Four years sober, she would become a peer-support specialist, someone with lived experience who guides others in addiction recovery. But when she returned home to the White Mountain Apache Reservation to help take care of her younger sister, Moody relapsed. She, along with a cousin, Carlo Jake Walker, checked into a sober home called Open Hand, on the outskirts of Phoenix. “I knew I needed to get back if I was going to stay on the right path,” she told me.