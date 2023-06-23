Clarence Thomas Wants to Demolish Indian Law

The current justices declined to disturb Mancari in last week’s ruling after they ruled the parties did not have standing for it. But Justice Brett Kavanaugh signaled in a concurring opinion that he would be open to considering it in a future case, and conservative legal activists will likely try to find a way to bring it before the justices again. If the court reverse Mancari, then laws that specifically benefit tribes could be challenged as racial discrimination under the Equal Protection Clause. The legal threshold for laws to survive that test is virtually insurmountable, and the court is likely to raise it even higher in its ruling on affirmative action in college admissions later this month.

Gorsuch did not address Thomas’s concurring opinion in his own dissent from Thursday’s ruling. But his colleague’s call to effectively demolish decades of Indian-law precedents may help explain some of Gorsuch’s passion for tribal-sovereignty cases since joining the court. Gorsuch’s writings on this topic stand out in part because of their eloquence, but while some of them have also had significant real-world impacts, he has typically done little more than affirm existing precedents instead of circumventing them to rule against the tribes.

His ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which recognized that more than Oklahoma was still Indian country, drew public attention for its powerful descriptions of the Trail of Tears and the injustices faced by the tribes that were forcibly relocated. But at its core it was essentially a straightforward application of Solem v. Bartlett, a 1984 case where the court held that Congress must be explicit when disestablishing a tribal reservation. In Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, a follow-up to McGirt that limited it by giving states the power to prosecute certain crimes in Indian country, Gorsuch vividly denounced Kavanaugh’s majority opinion for defying two centuries of Indian law precedent. In last week’s ICWA ruling, Gorsuch argued in favor of the statute’s constitutionality based largely on long-standing principles in Indian law even while he also sought to reshape them within an originalist framework.